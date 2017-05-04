Completed .ZACK includes theatre, performing arts incubator, restaurant, full-service event and catering space, record store and commercial offices

One year after beginning its renovation, the .ZACK is now fully complete and occupied in the Grand Center Arts District. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation transformed the historic Cadillac Building located at 3224 Locust Street (formerly Plush nightclub and restaurant) into an arts-focused, multi-use venue as part of its mission to invest in the infrastructure and systems needed to support local artists and community arts organizations. The Foundation’s offices are now located on the fourth floor of the remodeled 40,000-square-foot building.

Swansea, Ill.-based U-Studios, worked with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to design the development, which now includes the following:

First Floor: Grand Lobby with box office and bar; 200-seat proscenium-style theatre with flexible seating (shared by resident performing arts incubator organizations); Turn, a 150-person capacity restaurant and event space by Chef David Kirkland

Grand Lobby with box office and bar; 200-seat proscenium-style theatre with flexible seating (shared by resident performing arts incubator organizations); Turn, a 150-person capacity restaurant and event space by Chef David Kirkland Second Floor: Arts-focused retail and community space including Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club; Music Record Shop; Performing Arts Incubator home, including co-op office/collaboration space, conference rooms, scene and paint shop shared by nine resident organizations

Arts-focused retail and community space including Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club; Music Record Shop; Performing Arts Incubator home, including co-op office/collaboration space, conference rooms, scene and paint shop shared by nine resident organizations Third Floor: Mixed-use office space with four commercial suites now occupied by Music Record Shop (online/storage), StoryTrack video production and digital marketing and Socially Jen & Co. social media and marketing boutique

Mixed-use office space with four commercial suites now occupied by Music Record Shop (online/storage), StoryTrack video production and digital marketing and Socially Jen & Co. social media and marketing boutique Fourth floor: 5,000-square-foot ballroom/event space with capacity for 200 (seated) or 300 (standing); full bar; on site catering; parking; picturesque views of downtown St. Louis; local fine art; and a private, spa suite dressing room area with sauna, rain shower, open tub and seating for pre-event preparation; offices of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation

“We created .ZACK to be a dynamic space where the arts community comes together to create, build, work and socialize,” said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “It’s a place where patrons of the arts can mingle with artists and arts organizations. From theater fans and supporters to dining lovers, and those looking to host unique special events, .ZACK will provide a world class experience in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District.”

The fourth-floor ballroom space is complete and currently booking events. Turn by David Kirkland is now open on the first floor, and the theater is operating on a full performance schedule by Performing Arts Incubator resident organizations as well as outside partners such as the Tennessee Williams Festival and Cinema St. Louis.

For more information and regular updates, follow .ZACK on Facebook or visit http://www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org/zack/. V

Via Press Release

About Kranzberg Arts Foundation

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation is committed to providing the essential infrastructure necessary for the arts to thrive in the St. Louis community. Through the development of performing arts venues, visual arts galleries, free music programs, and work spaces for non-profit arts organizations, the Foundation creates opportunities for and nurtures the growth of artists, while working with emerging and leading arts organizations to engage with St. Louis’s diverse community in ways that are relevant, inclusive, and inspiring. For more information, visit www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org.