The Vital Voice  »  HomepageSlider  »  You’ve Got Beef: Rehab Bar & Grill

You’ve Got Beef: Rehab Bar & Grill

Monday, February 20 2017
Kevin Schmidt

It’s midnight. You’re a little sweaty. You’re a little tired. And you’re a little tipsy. Okay, you’re actually inebriated. You know that you need to get something in your stomach to make it to brunch the next morning with your squad, but your dining options are less than expansive. White Castle? More like diarrhea dungeon. Taco Bell? If you’re into toxic smells. You need something substantiating, satisfying and scrumptious. You may not think of a gay bar as a dining destination for a burger, but we simply can’t enough of Rehab’s burger.

“While it’s good both day or night, it’s really good when you’re hungover for breakfast, lunch or both,” Akasha Royale, resident Diva of The Grove, says. “I take mine with provolone, barbecue and bacon, if anyone’s offering.”

Rehab Bar and Grill offers a ‘Build Your Own Burger’ on their daily menu. A single starts at $7, or you can easily upgrade to the double for $9. It’s served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions and a side of fries. For a slight surcharge, you can add extra treats like barbecue sauce, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, and American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss cheese.

The kitchen at Rehab is open everyday of the week. Grab a burger Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. The grill fires up at noon on Saturdays and goes until 1 a.m. Finally, get your fix on Sundays from noon – 9 p.m.

“It’s made with love,” Jay Fortune, Rehab cook, says as to why his burgers are so special. “It’s your greasy, hearty burger. We sell a good 10-15 burgers on a given lunch.”

And as for our delicious model? Kyle Hanton, Rehab co-owner, likes his with cheddar and bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce. “It’s nice to eat before the shift because it keeps you going all night.

Whether you’re grabbing it for lunch or a hangover brunch, pre-gaming before a long night or sobering up before you pass out, this burger is damn good. In the words of one Rehab regular, “It’s juicy, it’s thick, and it’s great with pepper jack cheese.” Enough said. Check it out for yourself at Rehab Bar and Grill in The Grove. V

by Kevin Schmidt

Leave a Reply

About the Author

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt is the Managing Editor at Vital VOICE Magazine. You can find him in the office writing and editing content and updating the website, providing the latest lifestyle and entertainment news in our community. A perfect day for him would be eating carrot cake with Taylor Swift while binge-watching YouTube videos. Here's to hoping!

View other posts by


Related Stories:

Pride Center of St. Louis Sneak Peek Event

Pride St. Louis and community stakeholders present a PrideCenter Sneak-Peek Event at 3738 Chouteau Ave. on Sunday, January 8 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The need for an LGBTQIA+ center in St. Louis is clear, and the Pride Center hopes to fill this void. Over the past several months, volunteers have contributed hundreds of […]
New Year’s Eve Guide 2017

Three, two, one and almost done! Ready to plan how you are going to spend New Years Eve this year? Neither are we! If you can’t to decide how to spend your final moments of 2016, we’ve put together a list of some of the best destinations to ring in 2017 in both St. Louis […]
St. Louis Crusaders Announce Sponsorship With Just John Nightclub

St. Louis Crusaders are delighted to announce a one-year sponsorship with Just John Nightclub. The sponsorship is a welcome step as the rugby team continues to become more involved with the local LGBT community. “Picking a home bar became essential to our continued growth,” said Eddie Neuenschwander, President of the Crusaders. “It gives us the […]