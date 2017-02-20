You’ve Got Beef: Rehab Bar & Grill

It’s midnight. You’re a little sweaty. You’re a little tired. And you’re a little tipsy. Okay, you’re actually inebriated. You know that you need to get something in your stomach to make it to brunch the next morning with your squad, but your dining options are less than expansive. White Castle? More like diarrhea dungeon. Taco Bell? If you’re into toxic smells. You need something substantiating, satisfying and scrumptious. You may not think of a gay bar as a dining destination for a burger, but we simply can’t enough of Rehab’s burger.

“While it’s good both day or night, it’s really good when you’re hungover for breakfast, lunch or both,” Akasha Royale, resident Diva of The Grove, says. “I take mine with provolone, barbecue and bacon, if anyone’s offering.”

Rehab Bar and Grill offers a ‘Build Your Own Burger’ on their daily menu. A single starts at $7, or you can easily upgrade to the double for $9. It’s served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions and a side of fries. For a slight surcharge, you can add extra treats like barbecue sauce, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, and American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss cheese.

The kitchen at Rehab is open everyday of the week. Grab a burger Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. The grill fires up at noon on Saturdays and goes until 1 a.m. Finally, get your fix on Sundays from noon – 9 p.m.

“It’s made with love,” Jay Fortune, Rehab cook, says as to why his burgers are so special. “It’s your greasy, hearty burger. We sell a good 10-15 burgers on a given lunch.”

And as for our delicious model? Kyle Hanton, Rehab co-owner, likes his with cheddar and bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce. “It’s nice to eat before the shift because it keeps you going all night.

Whether you’re grabbing it for lunch or a hangover brunch, pre-gaming before a long night or sobering up before you pass out, this burger is damn good. In the words of one Rehab regular, “It’s juicy, it’s thick, and it’s great with pepper jack cheese.” Enough said. Check it out for yourself at Rehab Bar and Grill in The Grove. V

by Kevin Schmidt