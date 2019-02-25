Tell your best squirrel friends! From World of Wonder, producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, comes The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast, hosted by Drag Race producer and Herstorian John Polly.

Every week, Polly welcomes a bevy of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to the World of Wonder-produced podcast, including the Season 11 queen eliminated each week. Listen as your favorite Queens and friends break down each and every episode of the show through sickening conversations, behind-the-scenes insights, and never before released info – officially! Segments include This Day in Drag Race Herstory and Sissy That Talk.

The premiere episode launches February 28 at 8pm PT/11pm EST. Additional episodes go live each Thursday after RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1.

WHERE: iTunes, Spotify, and everywhere you find your favorite podcasts.

Via Press Release