Win Tickets to See Kesha and Macklemore Live!

To be entered to win tag @VitalVOICE in the copy of an Instagram post of your favorite photo from a past Pride festival that captures the spirit of Kesha! Contest closes at midnight, on June 1st.
THE ADVENTURES OF KESHA AND MACKLEMORE TOUR
June 6 • Phoenix, AZ • Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 • Inglewood, CA • The Forum
June 9 • Las Vegas, NV • Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 • Chula Vista, CA • Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 • Mountain View, CA • Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 • Salt Lake City, UT • USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 • Denver, CO • Pepsi Center
June 20 • Dallas, TX • Dos Equis Pavilion
June 22 • Austin, • Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 • The Woodlands, TX • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 • Rogers, AR • Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 • Kansas City, MO • Sprint Center
July 10 • Maryland Heights, MO • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 • Cincinnati, OH • Riverbend Music Center
July 13 • Nashville, TN • Bridgestone Arena
July 14 • Tinley Park, IL • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 • Toronto, ON • Budweiser Stage
July 18 • Clarkston, MI • DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 • Noblesville, IN • Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 • Hershey, PA • Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 • Darien Center, NY • Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 • Mansfield, MA • Xfinity Center
July 25 • Camden, NJ • BB&T Pavilion
July 27 • Holmdel, NJ • PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 • Bristow, VA • Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 • Wantagh, NY • Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 • Charlotte, NC • PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 • Atlanta, GA • Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 • Miami, FL • AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 • Tampa, FL • MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
