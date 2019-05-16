KindRED Pride Foundation is proud to announce their first ever “Pride Cup.” The Pride Cup in 2019 will be a Virtual Sport-A-Thon & FunRaiser, an online event where people around the world can participate and be part of the Red Shirt Pride Day Around the World – a global event inspired by the 29-year tradition that started at Walt Disney World® Resorts back in 1991.

How does this work? Participants are asked to either put a team together or sign up as an individual at: thepridecup.com. Just participate in your favorite sport or fun activity, whether it be walking, running, swimming, biking, bowling, golfing, or even ballroom dancing, bodybuilding and wrestling, whatever sport you enjoy. Then go out and play wearing RED on the first Saturday of June, which is June 1st this year. Individuals or Teams that raise $250 or more for the KindRED Foundation, while just having fun, receive a free “Pride Cup” t-shirt.

If a 501c3 organization signs up to take part, and put a team in the event 50% of whatever that team raises goes directly back to their charity.

“What a fun way to get everyone involved in the 29th annual Pride event at Disney the first weekend in June” said Tom Christ of KindRED Pride, “in 2020, the goal is to expand The Pride Cup even further by having multi-sport competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports on Disney property. We are very excited, and looking forward to creating this huge LGBT+ sporting event, and this year, with the virtual competition, is a way for us to begin and get people as excited as we are.”

Registration for The Pride Cup is open now and donations will run through the end of Pride Month (June 30, 2019). Individuals, groups, and 501(c) (3) organizations can sign up at thepridecup.com.

Via Press Release