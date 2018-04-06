Will & Grace Revival Season One Available on DVD June 12, 2018

That’s right, honey! After a 10 year hiatus, audiences are thrilled that the multiple Primetime Emmy® Award-winning original series “Will & Grace” is back and “just as incredible as the original series – hilarious, poignant, and contemporary” (Entertainment Weekly). As Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their acclaimed roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen, the new season picks back up right where it left off – best friends navigating life together once again. Now fans everywhere can own all 16 episodes plus exclusive bonus features of the hysterical and beloved series from creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One arrives on DVD on June 12, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy’s most fabulous foursome is back in Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One and joined by outstanding guest-stars Bobby Cannavale, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Alec Baldwin, Minnie Driver and many more. The legendary James Burrows, director of the original “Will & Grace” series, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. “Will & Grace” is from Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P.

DVD BONUS FEATURES