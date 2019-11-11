The Broadway sensation WICKED welcomes new cast members to the National Tour that includes a four week limited engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 4-29.

TALIA SUSKAUER, who is new to the world of WICKED, assumes the role of Elphaba after recently appearing in original Broadway and Off-Broadway companies of Be More Chill. Regionally, she appeared in Shrek as Fiona, and Little Women as Jo at the New London Barn Playhouse. Originally from Florida, Talia attended Penn State University where she received her BFA in musical theatre.

ALLISON BAILEY is thrilled to be back in Oz as Glinda after previously being the understudy for the role in the National Tour of WICKED. Regional credits include Les Misérables, The Music Man, Singin’ in the Rain at New London Barn Playhouse, and A Proper Place at Goodspeed Opera House. A proud Pensacola, Florida native, Allison received her BFA in musical theatre from The Boston Conservatory.

CLEAVANT DERRICKS (The Wizard) is new to the WICKED family. He garnered a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for originating the role of James Thunder Early inDreamgirls. His other credits include Bob Fosse’s Big Deal, for which he received a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nomination; the Broadway revival of Hair; Brooklyn The Musical; and The Full Monty, to name a few. Cleavant has appeared in film such as Moscow on the Hudson, The Slugger’s Wife, Offbeat, Carnival of Souls and Bluffing It. He was a TV series regular on “Sliders,” “Thea,” “Drexell Class,” “Good Sports” and “Woops!”

They join a cast which currently includes SHARON SACHS as Madame Morrible, AMANDA FALLON SMITH as Nessarose, TOM FLYNN as Doctor Dillamond, CURT HANSEN as Fiyero, and DJ PLUNKETT as Boq, with Natalia Vivino, Travante S. Baker, Jake Bevens, Kerry Blanchard, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Nick Gaswirth, Sara Gonzales, Kelly Lafarga, Megan Loomis, Mattie Love, Micaela Martinez, Alida Michal, Hayden Milanes, Jennafer Newberry, Alicia Newcom, Jackie Raye, Andy Richardson, Wayne Schroder, Brandon Stonestreet, Ben Susak, Aidan Wharton and Justin Wirick.

Tickets are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 and in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. WICKED is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series. The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is a local presenting sponsor for WICKED.

Via Press Release