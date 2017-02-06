Conference begins Friday, March 3rd 1 PM start-Saturday March 4th 4 PM finish

The purpose of the conference is to explore efforts to protect and preserve the progress made by the LGBTQ community, gathering students, faculty, practitioners, community members and experts in the collective effort at Washington University.

The conference is FREE and also has continuing education CLE and ethics credits available for MO and IL.

Speakers/Panelists include Chai Feldblum of the EEOC, Gautam Raghavan of the Gill Foundation, Steph Perkins of PROMO, ACLU MO, Progress Missouri, Missouri State Legislators, and Washington University Law School faculty.

For tickets, visit law.wustl.edu. For additional information, please contact Tim Parrington at tparrington@wustl.edu or Matt Tharp at matt.tharp@wustl.edu, or visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/midwestlgbtqlawconference/. V

