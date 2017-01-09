On December 22, 2016, Lindsay Pattan filed to run for Alderman in St. Louis City’s 19th Ward. The campaign officially launched today on January 5 with a kickoff event planned for January 11.

Pattan’s campaign platform zeroes in on three main issues: public safety, economic and community development, and accessibility and accountability within the Board of Aldermen. The campaign is an answer to 19th Ward constituents’ call for fresh perspectives, change, and engaged and objective leadership.

Lindsay brings passion, enthusiasm and dedication to the 19th Ward. A longtime resident of St. Louis, Lindsay has worked as an activist, community organizer and campaign volunteer for organizations including the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission, Downtown STL, Inc., Downtown Neighborhood Association, Delmar Loop Special Business District, GlobalHack, The Luminary Arts Center, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and more.

In 2014, Lindsay joined protesters in Ferguson after Mike Brown’s death. She raised money for supplies and later organized community events to encourage healthy dialogue and peer support about racial inequity in the region.

Lindsay currently volunteers for Healing Action, a non-profit organization providing peer services to victims and survivors of sex trafficking.

She has spent her career helping local businesses with their marketing and business strategy, even donating more than 250 professional service hours to local entrepreneurs to help them successfully turn their dreams into reality. She was also one of Folio magazine’s “30 Under 30” honorees for innovation in the media industry.

She lives in the 19th Ward with her husband, and partner for eight years, Patrick Shaw, and their dog, Sophie.

Platform: A Pathway Toward Progress & Equity

Safe on our streets: Our police and fire departments need the resources to provide their services to the City of St. Louis. They need the vehicles, tools, and manpower to fight crime and save lives. They also need to be trained to recognize the difference between “poverty” and “crime,” and the difference between “mental health issues” and “threatening others.” We must become a safer city, and we must do it now. Our built environment must reflect the desire for a safer city. We need better lighting in pedestrian areas, cameras where people gather, and more effort made to keep these public spaces safe and appealing. Individual properties, whether owned and maintained by the City of St. Louis, a company, or an individual, must not be allowed to become public safety hazards or nuisance properties. Extra attention must be paid to rebuilding the city in this way. Successful in our neighborhoods: The City of St. Louis must make more responsible use of public subsidies for developers. If the city is going to forego earnings tax revenues from certain developments, abate property taxes, or provide tax credits, then the residents need to benefit from the development projects, too. Community benefit agreements need to be a part of every major development in the city. There must be guarantees that the neighbors of a project have their voices heard and concerns respected. The 19th Ward, particularly within the areas that have been ignored most, deserves the chance to thrive. Our existing business districts need to be encouraged to grow with more assistance from the Board of Aldermen and the City’s government. In the 19th Ward, Grand Center, Midtown Alley, and the Locust Business District, all need support. It may be help improving the storefront in their area. It could be courting new business and investment into the area. It could be forming new districts in the areas where none exist right now. Similarly, the Board of Aldermen should push for the modernization of the City website, which currently is byzantine, cumbersome, and serves as a barrier to entry rather than a helpful tool. Access to public transit options, and corresponding planned development around those transit options, is a vital part of planning for the future of the 19th Accessible and accountable at the Board of Aldermen: The responsible use of subsidies across the city means the end of aldermanic courtesy. The strength of good ideas must be able to surpass the “I will rubber stamp your ideas if you rubber stamp mine” attitude that has prevailed for too long at the Board of Aldermen. Participatory budgeting for the 19th Ward for at least two years can give a greater voice to the residents of the ward and help prioritize their needs and wants. There are many ways to contribute to the conversation in the form of text polls, door-to-door canvassing, online polling, and public meetings that are open and accessible to all ward residents. An alderman must be accessible by the constituents, by phone/email/Twitter/etc. The role of the alderman is not just to be the voice of constituents at the Board of Aldermen, but also to make city government more available to residents.

To learn more about Pattan and her platform, please visit www.lindsaypattan.com. V

Via Press Release

Announcement Letter

To the constituents of the 19th Ward, and all residents of Saint Louis City,

I am running for alderman to help make St. Louis a place where every resident thrives, where racial equity is considered in every policy decision and public safety and the city’s progress don’t suffer in the name of special interests.

I am proud of the city St. Louis has become, and yet I know the challenges we face are plentiful and deeply rooted. I am committed to being a consistent progressive voice on the Board of Aldermen, and to listening to the residents and businesses of the ward, and our whole city, in an effort to build proposals and make decisions that are reflective of the community’s needs and wishes.

Based on the research and conversations I have been privy to so far, I believe that safer streets, success in our neighborhoods, and accessibility and accountability within the Board of Aldermen are three key steps toward progress. I am committed to serving the greater community, and the many communities within, and look forward to continued feedback, ideas and perspective from the residents of the 19th Ward and beyond.

Forever forward,

Lindsay Pattan

Candidate for Alderman, 19th Ward, City of St. Louis

FriendsOfLindsayPattan@gmail.com, (314) 301-9154