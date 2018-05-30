Vital VOICE, The Advocate & OUT Magazine Renew Media Partnership for Third Year

Vital VOICE is pleased to announce our third year of continued media partnership with Here Media for National Pride Month coverage across the state of Missouri and Metro East Illinois. The partnership will allow The Advocate and OUT Magazine to feature Vital VOICE Magazine’s coverage of St. Louis, St. Charles, Kansas City & Metro East Illinois’ Pride festivals.

“Vital VOICE is pleased that our Midwest festivals have continued to capture the nation’s attention,” Jimmy Lesch, Vital VOICE publisher, says. “Not only is this a great opportunity for the festivals’ visibility, but it’s truly a testament that the Midwest as a whole is advancing on LGBT acceptance and equality.”

Kansas City PrideFest will kick off the National Pride Month coverage on Friday, June 1st with the festival running through the 3rd at Berkley Riverfront Park. The coverage will continue Saturday, June 9th with Metro East Pride held at Belleville, IL’s West Main Street. Pride St. Charles takes place Saturday, June 16th at Frontier Park in St. Charles, MO. Coverage concludes at Pride St. Louis the weekend of June 23rd at Soldier’s Memorial Park in the heart of Downtown St. Louis.

Pearl Vodka & Vital VOICE Magazine will celebrate National Pride Month on Thursday, June 14th at the Moonrise Hotel with our 6th annual Queens in Space. This year’s event will be Queens in Space: Spice World, feature a full-blown Spice Girls’ themed drag-show-meets-concert event. More information and tickets are available at http://queensinspiceworld.eventbrite.com.