Vital VOICE announced their media partnership with Here Media for National Pride Month coverage. The partnership will allow The Advocate and OUT Magazine to feature Vital VOICE Magazine’s coverage of St. Charles, Kansas City & Metro East Illinois’ Pride festivals.

“Vital VOICE is so excited to be showcasing some of the great Pride festivals within the Midwest,” Jimmy Lesch, Vital VOICE publisher, says. “Not only is this a great opportunity for the festivals’ visibility, but it’s also a chance to show that the Midwest as a whole is advancing on LGBT acceptance and equality.”

St. Charles Pride is is back this year on June 17th at Frontier Park, positioning itself as a family friendly festival with a focus on entertainment and education and new activities, including a video game truck and live art. Metro East Pride will return on June 10th on Main Street in Downtown Belleville, IL.

Kansas City Pride takes place on June 2, 3 & 4th at Berkley Riverfront Park. Festival Director Bill Svoboda described The Advocate’s selection to feature Kansas City as an “honor.”

“We have an incredible event planned and to share that with the rest of the country is an exciting thing,” Svoboda says.

“Kansas City has rocketed into the national spotlight as one of the best destinations to visit and call home,” said Derrick Bachman, Operating Partner of Bistro 303, a popular LGBT nightlife destination in Kansas City’s Westport neighborhood. “Amidst all the attention, KC PrideFest pushes our vibrant LGBT community front and center.”

Join Pearl Vodka Vital VOICE Magazine in launching the sixth annual Pride Issue on Thursday, June 1st at Moonrise Hotel in The Loop for Queens in Space: Return of the Divas starring Chad Michaels, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season one. A portion of proceeds raised will benefit the Stevens – The Institute of Business & Arts Scholarship Foundation. This event is 21+. Tickets available at spacedivas.eventbrite.com. V

Via Press Release