If ever a need for an umbrella to shield us from the complete shit storm that was 2016, now is the time. In 2016, at least 21 deaths of transgender people due to fatal violence occurred, the most ever recorded. It was the year of the bathroom wars, sparking a massive political attack and introductions of a multitude of new anti-trans* bills: HB 2, SB 720, HB 1624 and HB 1847 to name just a few. Missouri does not prohibit the discrimination or have laws in effect to protect the TLGB community in the following: housing, employment, public accommodations, anti-bullying, school discrimination or transgender health care, nor has it a policy that facilitates a gender marker change on driver’s licenses or birth certificates. President-Elect Trump and his choice in pending cabinet members threaten the success of these state battles should they gain momentum to a federal level. Jesus, take the wheel.

In the aftermath of 2016, our questions, concerns and priorities have intensified.

Thankfully, our friends at Metro Trans* Umbrella Group have been providing us protection and preparing all along. MTUG’s vision brings together the community of trans*, genderqueer, androgynous, intersex and allies in the region through community, visibility, advocacy and education. Through solid grassroots organizing and nonstop determination, they are creating a more inclusive and supportive community here in St. Louis.

“The heartbeat of our organization is to provide social emotional support,” Sayer Johnson, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director of MTUG, explains. It’s where the trinity of MTUG’s focus starts. It then leads into planned meet ups, gatherings, clothing drives and the annual Transcending the Spectrum Art Show, and finally wraps around with the Trans* 101 training for businesses and schools.

“We are experiencing the ‘Trans* Tipping Point’ right in the middle of bearing witness in working toward our own liberation,” Johnson continues. “That is an amazing place to be, and it’s also amazing to be aware that it is happening. It’s also impressive how far we, as an organization, have come so far in just four years, but I also see the long haul ahead of us.”

The immediate outcry from the community to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election created an immediate call to action: the streamlining and partnership of MTUG and PROMO (Missouri’s statewide organization advocating for LGBT equality) to create a name change and documentation clinic-support group. It’s a way that Johnson states, “gives certainty in an uncertain time.”

In the year ahead, MTUG will be offering many new support groups, including the name change/documentation clinic. The current groups meeting weekly/monthly are:

Locker Room: The Locker Room is a support-discussion group for folks who identify on the masculine end of the gender spectrum. Tomboy, stud, butch, FTM , trans*, genderqueer meeting every second Friday at 7 p.m.

Expression Spectrum: Non-binary Identities. Meeting times vary.

Fem Spec: Trans-feminine support group ages 18+. Anyone who identifies on the feminine end of the gender expression/identity spectrum is welcome. Meets every Wednesday evening.

QTPOC: self identifies as a person of color (POC) and LGBTQIA. Meeting times vary.

Additionally, MTUG will continue to offer the following services in 2017:

Q/A Panels

Volunteer Events

Trans* Visibility Week

Town Hall Meetings

Trans* Spectrum Conference

Documentation Support

Clothing Drives/Swaps

Trans* Memorial Garden

“Missouri is fortunate to have organizations like MTUG that offer critical support and community to transgender folks,” Steph Perkins, PROMO’s Executive Director, states. “As we enter a year that is likely to see more anti-LGBT bills similar to SJR 39 and ‘bathroom bills,’ there is a lot at stake for our entire community. PROMO is grateful to partner with MTUG to complement each other’s work. This collaboration ensures that the transgender community is cared for and supported, while also creating opportunities to be engaged in the policy work it takes to secure protections, stop anti-LGBT actions, and decrease health disparities in the LGBT community.”

Ready to take on the new year and new challenges the community will endure, the board of directors at MTUG—Kurtis Schaper, Ashley Gregory, Elaine Brune, Emily Roy, Christa Cunningham, Tim Lumpkins, Lesliegh Robins and Sayer Johnson—will also continue looking for new donated safe spaces to hold upcoming meetings and events. MTUG has consistently raised the bar for finding resources and paving the way for the future generations of our community, making it less difficult to find the answers and support needed for every angle of navigating life.

“My thing is, when I was 16 years old and I came out as a lesbian to my mother, she took me to gay pride,” Johnson explains. “Fast forward to 33 years old; I tell my mom I’m transgender, and she didn’t know what to tell me. So much has changed just in the decade that I’ve been out as a transgender adult; there was nothing when I first started. Now, I would hope that if I came out to my mother, she’d say to go to MTUG.”

Always moving forward, everyone involved with MTUG will continue to fight the good fight, evolving and answering the ever-changing needs of the communities they serve. Under their umbrella, we will continue to feel the warmth and support from their protection.

For all information, resources, list of meetings, links to events and everything MTUG has to offer, check out MTUG at stlmetrotrans.com as well as on all major social media communities. V

by Karla Templeton

“With the recent election results, there is a great deal of uncertainty. In combination with the challenges we face in navigating the bureaucracy around getting our legal documentation lined up with our authentic selves, MTUG wanted to provide some support in partnership with our friends at PROMO and through the generosity of local lawyers who have stepped up to support us. Also, a special thank you to community partners Pride St. Louis and MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse” -MTUG