U-Haul Company of St. Louis is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents of Eastern Missouri who have been or will be impacted by flood conditions in the region.

Major flooding has led to the closing of numerous roads and caused water damage in some areas. Valley Park Mayor Michael Pennise has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents.

“The Meramec River continues to rise and families are already beginning to evacuate,” U-Haul Company of St. Louis president Steve Langford said. “We want to support our communities in any way we can. These people deserve a safe and secure place to store their belongings.”

Families needing more information about the 30 days self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Big Bend Road

650 Big Bend Road

Ballwin, MO 63021

(636) 527-2130

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown

4230 Gravois Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

(314) 899-4432

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days of free self-storage assistance, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities during times of disaster as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder. V

Via Press Release