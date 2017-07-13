Canada’s popular comedy, THE SWITCH, is coming to the U.S. via VOD and digital platforms on August 15. The world’s first transgender half-hour sitcom, this fun and heart-warming series features a predominantly transgender cast (with all trans roles played by trans actors) as they try to solve whatever crises they encounter – or create. On their journey, they build a community out of their disparate lives.

Unfolding over six episodes, THE SWITCH follows expat Sü (Nyla Rose) as she settles into life in her adopted Vancouver. Along the way, she botches the metric system while online shopping for hormones and winds up more than broke, tries to pay off debts by moonlighting as a text-message dominatrix (until her boyfriend suspects she’s texting her ex), sets up a double-date that leads to a fistfight over the bill, and finds out that someone is trying to mess with her medical records – which is a problem because she’s fudged her paperwork so she can be considered for gender reassignment surgery. She has to fix all this without getting deported… while living with a roommate who’s a wanted eco-terrorist.

Sü is surrounded by a cast of offbeat and loveable characters, all of whom are coming out of their cocoon in one way or another. But what’s emerging? And how will the world deal with them?

THE SWITCH is created by Amy Fox, written by Wren Handman and Shevon Singh, and directed by Jem Garrard. The series stars Nyla Rose, Amy Fox, Vincent Viezzer and Lindsay Coryne. THE SWITCHis a Trembling Void Studios production and produced by Ingo Lou.

IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3096062/

Website: www.welovetheswitch.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/welovetheswitch

Twitter: www.twitter.com/welovetheswitch V