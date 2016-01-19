Transgender Eats

Natural, organic, farm-to-table (is that even a thing anymore?); We get it: it’s fresh. And while many of us try to do the good deed of eating right for the sake of health, supporting the local economy and living longer lives, the way one eats can also be a helpful catalyst during hormone therapy. It’s important to note that there is no “magic meal plan” that will expedite a transition, but regularly eating certain foods aids in decreasing or increasing your body’s hormones. We’ve put together a list of “trans* edibles” that should be able to satisfy, or at least sustain, most anyone’s palate.
F2M
Estrogen dominance is evident when it is in the body at a much higher level than other sex hormones. Whether you are looking to block estrogen, increase testosterone or both, here are a few foods to focus on when transitioning from female to male.
Cruciferous Vegetables
Think broccoli, cabbage, kale, brussel sprouts and cauliflower. This family of vegetables contains sulfur compounds, which bind to estrogen and escort it out of the body.
High Zinc Foods
Zinc boosts testosterone levels, plain and simple. Foods like oysters, beef, pork, turkey, chicken liver are high in zinc, tasty and filling.
Green Tea
Green tea is a great source for phytochemicals, which is an aid in reducing estrogen. It also naturally aids in other areas such as cancer prevention, cholesterol reduction and hypertension reduction.
Hormone Free
Operation: organic. These foods are not grown or raised with pesticides or added hormones. Xenoestrogens, estrogens from environmental sources, are found in household products like pesticides, plastics, detergents and even perfumes.
M2F
Several foods can assist in decreasing levels of testosterone and enhancing estrogen. Because males cannot produce estrogen in significant quantities, efforts to lower the levels of testosterone will enhance the impact of estrogen supplements taken during a transition.
Soy
Testosterone concentrations are inversely related with the intake of soy products because of the phytoestrogens it contains. As a natural estrogen booster, soy can be easily consumed and makes a great way to quickly and easily increase your numbers.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas are a natural source of phytoestrogens, which isn’t actually estrogen, but does a good job of standing in for it.
Alfalfa Sprouts
Eating alfalfa sprouts is unique in that they contain plant estrogens, which don’t have the side effects associated with other forms of estrogen supplementation.
Licorice
We’re not talking Twizzlers here, but the licorice root itself has antiandrogenic properties, which counteract male hormones. It acts by causing an inhibition of testosterone receptors and an activation of estrogen receptors. V
By Kevin Schmidt
I tried to gain muscle and get lean for years.. until I realised that I suffered from low testosterone.. I feel that this is one of the most under-addressed problems men face today..but you can do something about it. I managed to double my active testosterone naturally, gaining 15lbs of lean muscle by following The Man Diet.. I feel so much better day to day and I have even been able to get to 9 percent bodyfat. For those interested I found a helpful review on the program at http://www.zappohealth.com/tmd1. I’m still eating the foods I love, but I am so much leaner.