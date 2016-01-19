Transgender Eats

Natural, organic, farm-to-table (is that even a thing anymore?); We get it: it’s fresh. And while many of us try to do the good deed of eating right for the sake of health, supporting the local economy and living longer lives, the way one eats can also be a helpful catalyst during hormone therapy. It’s important to note that there is no “magic meal plan” that will expedite a transition, but regularly eating certain foods aids in decreasing or increasing your body’s hormones. We’ve put together a list of “trans* edibles” that should be able to satisfy, or at least sustain, most anyone’s palate.

F2M

Estrogen dominance is evident when it is in the body at a much higher level than other sex hormones. Whether you are looking to block estrogen, increase testosterone or both, here are a few foods to focus on when transitioning from female to male.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Think broccoli, cabbage, kale, brussel sprouts and cauliflower. This family of vegetables contains sulfur compounds, which bind to estrogen and escort it out of the body.

High Zinc Foods

Zinc boosts testosterone levels, plain and simple. Foods like oysters, beef, pork, turkey, chicken liver are high in zinc, tasty and filling.

Green Tea

Green tea is a great source for phytochemicals, which is an aid in reducing estrogen. It also naturally aids in other areas such as cancer prevention, cholesterol reduction and hypertension reduction.

Hormone Free

Operation: organic. These foods are not grown or raised with pesticides or added hormones. Xenoestrogens, estrogens from environmental sources, are found in household products like pesticides, plastics, detergents and even perfumes.

M2F

Several foods can assist in decreasing levels of testosterone and enhancing estrogen. Because males cannot produce estrogen in significant quantities, efforts to lower the levels of testosterone will enhance the impact of estrogen supplements taken during a transition.

Soy

Testosterone concentrations are inversely related with the intake of soy products because of the phytoestrogens it contains. As a natural estrogen booster, soy can be easily consumed and makes a great way to quickly and easily increase your numbers.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a natural source of phytoestrogens, which isn’t actually estrogen, but does a good job of standing in for it.

Alfalfa Sprouts

Eating alfalfa sprouts is unique in that they contain plant estrogens, which don’t have the side effects associated with other forms of estrogen supplementation.

Licorice

We’re not talking Twizzlers here, but the licorice root itself has antiandrogenic properties, which counteract male hormones. It acts by causing an inhibition of testosterone receptors and an activation of estrogen receptors. V

By Kevin Schmidt