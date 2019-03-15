In its sixth year, Metro Trans Umbrella Group will host their annual art show and fundraiser, “Transcending the Spectrum” on April 13th from 7-11 pm at Mad Art Gallery. MTUG, which is led by Executive Director, Sayer Johnson, highlights and supports transgender and gender nonconforming St. Louisans. Though all the art is created by members of the LGBTQIA+ community, no specific sort of art defines the collection. Alex Johnmeyer, the show’s Curator and MTUG’s Special Events Director, works as a full time artist but also has a true passion for social activism. Johnmeyer explains, “I wanted this show to represent diversity… all the possibilities of expression. We have expressionism, realism, abstract, pop, photography, sculpture, and more. Our community is—and needs to be—at its center diverse. There isn’t one way to be queer, one way to be trans, one way to be gay or lesbian.”

The evening will feature live entertainment of all kinds- spoken word, live music and drag performances- from 8 to 10 pm, hosted by drag personality, Simon Saize. This year, the event is open to all ages, and a suggested donation of $5 will help support MTUG’s outreach in the St. Louis metro area.

Via Press Release