Completed Plan Will Shape Long-Term Vision For The Park

Tower Grove Park announces the undertaking of a master planning process that will result in a long-range plan to preserve, enhance, and improve the historic park for future generations. The process will begin in earnest on January 18, 2017 with a public open house and will conclude with the delivery and presentation of the final plan in August 2017.

The goals of the plan will be to envision Tower Grove Park as a place for all communities, both today and for future generations, through upgrading the Park’s amenities, access, connectivity, and safety—all while preserving the Park’s historic features, landscape, and character. This plan will identify strategic priorities for preventative maintenance, restoration and conservation efforts, and new projects to best serve the Park’s surrounding communities and visitors.

To accomplish this goal, the Park has retained the services of Rhodeside & Harwell, a landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, following an extensive search. Rhodeside & Harwell is the lead of a project team that includes representatives from Jacobs Engineering, Beyer Blinder Belle, and Davey Resource Group. Together, this team brings a wealth of national expertise in historic preservation, adaptive re-use, civil engineering, and ecological management to the project.

“The Park has a tremendous success story that is part of the narrative of St. Louis over the past 30 years,” said Bob Sellers, President of the Board of Commissioners. “The time is right to ensure that we are investing in the future through long-range planning that will keep the Park vibrant and accessible for all visitors while preserving its most distinctive characteristics.”

Tower Grove Park and the Master Plan Project Team are asking members of the public to share their priorities for the future of the Park. The public may submit their opinions in the following ways:

Attend the Tower Grove Park Master Plan Open House on January 18, 2017, at 6pm in the Piper Palm House. Members of the Tower Grove Park board, leadership staff, and Project Team members from Rhodeside & Harwell will be on hand to answer questions and listen to concerns.

Respond to the Master Plan Survey available at org after January 18.

Email TGPMasterPlan@towergrovepark.org with other questions or comments through April 30, 2017.

Funding for the Master Plan has been provided through grants from the William T. Kemper Foundation, Commerce Bank Trustee, and by the Crawford Taylor Foundation. V

About Tower Grove Park:

The mission of Tower Grove Park is to be an exemplary, well-preserved and well-presented, wooded Victorian park of international significance that provides important recreational, educational and cultural opportunities for the public in a way that is compatible with its unique and historic character.

Founded in 1868 by Henry Shaw and opened to the public in 1872, the 289-acre Park is located in St. Louis City, bordered by the Shaw, Tower Grove South, Tower Grove East, and Southwest Garden neighborhoods. As a historic urban green space, Tower Grove Park offers recreation while sustaining a diverse ecosystem for hundreds of species. The Park annually welcomes 2.6 million visitors of diverse backgrounds, mainly residents of nearby neighborhoods. The Park is governed by an independent Board of Commissioners, receiving limited support from the City of St. Louis. The majority of its operating funds are generated from private donations and rentals.

About Rhodeside & Harwell

Based in Washington, DC, Rhodeside & Harwell (RHI) Rhodeside & Harwell is among the nation’s leading firms specializing in landscape architecture, planning, and urban design. The company’s portfolio ranges from the design of distinctive residential gardens to planning and design concepts for entire regions and multi-state corridors. Past work includes many projects for the National Park Service, including work at Gettysburg National Military Park, Arches National Park, Muir Woods National Monument, and the design of the George Mason Memorial on the National Mall.