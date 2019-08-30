Right off the heels of his on-stage appearance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift this week, Todrick Hall will headline the Louisville Pride Festival in September.

The “American Idol” alum and YouTube sensation, who also starred in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, will take the stage on Sept. 21.

The yearly celebration of diversity and unity, which is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees to Bardstown Road in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Festivities are under way from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Live entertainment is a staple of the festival, with the main stage opening at noon. In addition to Hall, Ally Brookeand Ultra Nate′ are also this year’s headliners.

The day-long street festival also features vendor booths, food, a Dance Dome, a Family Zone featuring games and activities, and a Wellness Zone offering free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, a silent disco and more.

“We’re ecstatic to bring Louisville a unique and truly wonderful opportunity to come together and break down the barriers for the LGBTQ community,” said Mike Slaton, executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation. “For those who haven’t joined us in the past, our goal is to make everyone feel welcome at the Louisville Pride Festival.”

The festival is open to the public and donations will be accepted at the admission gate. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Louisville Youth Group and Sweet Evening Breeze, a planned LGBTQ-affirming shelter.

Via Press Release