Anthony Kiekow writes, films, edits, photographs, and narrates Stories from Backstage

(St. Louis, MO) – The St. Louis Symphony has launched an innovative storytelling project that provides unique insight into the Symphony and its community and education programs. Stories from Backstage includes articles, pictures, interviews, and videos that bring audiences behind the scenes.

The online project offers narrative-driven content told from the perspective of a former television reporter. Symphony Public Relations Manager Anthony Kiekow creates the content. Before joining the Symphony, Kiekow was a television reporter at KMOV and FOX 2 in St. Louis, MO.

“Stories from Backstage isn’t about music, it’s about people,” Kiekow said. “The stories originate from the world of the Symphony, but they are really about the variety of amazing ways people connect. My job is to find the human element in the work we do on stage and in the community and tell a story about it.”

Stories from Backstage is an interactive project that allows everyone to participate in the storytelling by submitting ideas online. The stories will focus on a range of topics that help audiences connect with the Symphony’s musicians, staff, and community partners.

Several entries for Stories from Backstage have already been posted. The first story is entitled “Carolyn, Felicia, and the Bassoon Case Cover.” The story reveals the creativity and generosity of STL Symphony Bassist Carolyn White. The second story is called “Welcoming Sounds.” It centers on STL Symphony musicians performing at a community center for immigrants and refugees. The third entry is entitled “SLSO Musicians Share Music in Prison.” It takes audiences inside a Missouri prison for a moving holiday performance. The fourth story is called “Youth Orchestra Violinist Shines on New Year’s Eve.” It reveals key moments before and after a special performance by a 17-year-old girl. Upcoming entries for Stories from Backstage include an SLSO violinist’s heart-warming performance at a children’s hospital and a revealing profile on an African-American cellist in the orchestra.

The stories can be accessed through the homepage of the STL Symphony’s website. Visitors can click on “Stories from Backstage” or “Videos from Backstage.” People can receive notifications when new stories are posted by subscribing to Stories from Backstage. V

