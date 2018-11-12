The Q Collective hosts a panel discussion, Intimacy, Sexuality, and Consent On Stage: A Panel Discussion on Creating Safe Spaces on Stage and In the Rehearsal Room, on January 15, 2019, at The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

The evening will include a 45-minute panel discussion with local arts professionals, and time for questions and answers. Make your reservation at EventBrite.

Panelists:

Sarah Lynne Holt, Director and Founder of The Maenads

Marsha Holland, BFA Art Education, MS Rehabilitation Counseling

Cecily Ann King, Dance Instructor, Resident Choreographer for R-S Theatrics and Ignite Youth Theatre

Erik Kuhn, Associate Instructor with Dueling Arts International, freelance stage combat instructor and choreographer

Tress Kurzym, Artistic Director of StagePlay Learning, Theatre Education Coordinator at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

The discussion will be moderated by Ed Reggi, member of Actors’ Equity Association and faculty with Center of Creative Arts and Theater and Dance Department at Souther Illinois University – Edwardsville, and proud owner of free local resource stlauditions.com.

The discussion will include frank discussion of intimacy and may include discussion of sexual activities.

