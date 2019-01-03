The Q Collective announces its 2019 season, including the new short play festival TRANSLUMINATE; the award-winning Broadway musical and cult classic HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH; and the return of the Q’s critically acclaimed COMING OUT PLAY FESTIVAL, which debuted in 2018.

In February, The Q Collective’s season opens with TRANSLUMINATE, a celebration of transgender, agender, non-binary, genderqueer, and genderfluid artists. The chosen playwrights will be announced on Tuesday, January 15, while directors and casts will be announced on Monday, February 4. TRANSLUMINATE runs Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22, at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, February 23 at 4:30 and 8:00 PM, at The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Dr (63105). Tickets are now on sale at Eventbrite.com.

In June, The Q’s season continues with John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s groundbreaking, Obie-winning Off-Broadway musical HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, in which the “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, herself, tells us her wild life story, as a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation. This outrageous and unexpectedly powerful story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy backed by the hard-rocking band The Angry Inch. It’s a rocking ride, funny, touching, and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH runs June 20-29 at the Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave (63110), on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, with an additional 10:30 PM performance on both Saturdays.

The Q Collective closes its 2019 season with the second edition of THE COMING OUT PLAY FESTIVAL, a festival of short plays exploring the coming out experience from many difference perspectives. The festival returns October 17-19 at the Monocle, with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7:00 PM and on Saturday at 4:30 and 8:00 PM.

Tickets for all three productions will be available on Eventbrite.com. All programs are subject to change.

