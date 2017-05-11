This season’s The Pride Pages’ 5th Mix It Up event is back. Mix It Up is a quarterly social event by Pride Pages that connects local, queer business owners, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals to create a strong community and encourage dialogue in a safe space. The Pride Pages’ mission is to connect the queer community by building local ties and starting conversations regardless of political agenda or traditional divisions.

Join us May 17th from 5:30-8:30pm at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, free of charge, for complimentary cocktails, appetizers, and conversation. While attendance is limited, attendees are asked to RSVP as soon as possible so that they can make sure everyone is accommodated for. Check out the event on Pride Pages’ Facebook page and receive an extra drink ticket by showing your downloaded Pride Pages app at the door. V

by Emily Lombardo