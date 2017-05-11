The celebrated St. Louis Symphony and soulful Brian Owens will breathe new life into the music of Johnny Cash May 21, 2017. The orchestra and Owens will be joined for the concert by special guests Dylan McDonald, Rissi Palmer, and Austin Grim Smith. Additionally, The Vaughns will make their debut at Powell Hall.

The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash will include classic songs like “Ring of Fire,” “Man in Black,” Walk the Line,” and “Greystone Chapel.” Owens has garnered national acclaim for his ability to captivate audiences with his singing, versatility, and passion. The dynamic performer’s “modern soul sound” is inspired by great artists like Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Curtis Mayfield, and of course Johnny Cash.

Owens is no stranger to Powell Hall. The Ferguson, Missouri resident is the STL Symphony’s IN UNISON Artist in Residence. “I feel extremely blessed to be able to share the stage with my friends and colleagues at the STL Symphony and share this wonderful project that pays homage to Mr. Johnny Cash,” Owens said.

In addition to his track record of dazzling audiences during live performances, Owens is an accomplished recording artist. His newest album “Soul of Ferguson” will be released in early 2017. The album takes listeners on a musical journey that includes the single “For You,” featuring five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald.

Tickets for The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash featuring Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul are on-sale now and may be purchased here or by calling 314-534-1700. V

About the St. Louis Symphony

Founded in 1880 and now in its 137th season, the STL Symphony is the second-oldest orchestra in the country and widely considered one of the world’s finest. Under the leadership of Music Director David Robertson, currently in his 12th season, the STL Symphony strives for artistic excellence, educational impact and community connection while meeting its mission statement: enriching people’s lives through the power of music. The Symphony presents a full season of classical programs and Live at Powell Hall concerts and hundreds of free education and community programs each year. Media partners include St. Louis Public Radio, 90.7 –KWMU, which broadcasts the Symphony’s Saturday night subscription concerts live + The Nine Network, which regularly features STL Symphony performances on its Night at the Symphony program. In addition, the STL Symphony is known for its Grammy Award-winning recordings, Carnegie Hall appearances, national and international tours, innovative programming and extensive community engagement initiatives. www.stlsymphony.org