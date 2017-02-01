The Muny announced today a $20,000 grant approval from the Monsanto Fund to assist with The Muny’s Community Access Program.

“We are incredibly grateful for Monsanto Fund’s support of The Muny’s Community Access Program,” said Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan. “It is immensely important to us that every member of this community has the opportunity to attend a Muny production and experience the arts on this level. We are thrilled to continue this program in 2017 with the very generous support from the Monsanto Fund.”

“The Muny has been enriching lives in the St. Louis region for nearly 100 years, and this program helps bring the excitement of outdoor theater to those who otherwise might not have the opportunity,” said Michelle Insco, Monsanto Fund program officer. “Having access to the arts is vital to any community, and with thousands of area employees and dozens of farm communities surrounding St. Louis, Monsanto Fund is proud to support this program.”

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work.

The Muny’s Community Access Program targets unserved and underserved communities (including those with physical and mental limitations) in the St. Louis area whose members would be unable to attend on their own. By partnering with hundreds of social service organizations each season, The Muny is able to provide free tickets to each Muny production. This program supports the mission of The Muny in the purest sense as it truly provides access to all, regardless of their individual ability to attend. The Muny is currently accepting applications for its 2017 Community Access Program at https://muny.org/community- access/. V

