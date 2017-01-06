“My 70s Show!” – A Night With Nicholas Rodriguez

The upcoming spring 2017 production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will welcome popular Muny artist, Nicholas Rodriguez back to St. Louis for March 29th and 30th.

Nicholas most recently starred at The Muny as The Tin Man in the 2016 production of The Wizard of Oz. In 2015 Nicholas appeared in the two blockbuster hits of that summer season, starring as The Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and as Ritchie Valens in the electrifying production Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. In 2014 he starred in the title role of Disney’s Tarzan.

My 70s Show! will fuse all things you love and remember about the 1970s with the music of Broadway, Bossa Nova, folk, and of course Disco in a unique and intimate evening filled with Nicholas’ charming personality and soulful voice. This two-night concert presentation will be held March 29th and 30th at 7:30 p.m. at The Sheldon Concert Hall, and is proudly sponsored by Kenneth and Nancy Kranzberg.

Nicholas is perhaps best known for the role of Nick Chavez on ABC’s One Life to Live for which he received the GLAAD Media Award and the 2009 Visibility Award. He recently debuted his solo show at the Orlando Cabaret Festival, and the Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C. to rave reviews:

“Outstanding! Top ten performances of the year” – The New Yorker

“Nicholas Rodriguez hits the high notes spectacularly” – The New York Times

“Awesome” – NPR

“He has a glorious voice — he understands melody, rhythm — it’s all in his body. He’s the classic leading man.” – Washington Post

“Nick is a consummate, passionate performer who inspires continual love from the Muny audience,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It will be so exciting to have him share more of his talents with us.”

Following its thrilling premiere 2015 – 2016 season starring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel, and then The Buddy Holly Boys, the Muny Magic at The Sheldon series welcomed four of the most beloved leading ladies from recent Muny seasons back this past November for a moving and entertaining Salute to the Legends. The Muny Magic at The Sheldon series celebrates the performances and artistry of The Muny each fall and spring.

“The ‘Muny Magic’ series is a great way for our audiences to reconnect with the stars they’ve fallen in love with in recent seasons,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. “Nicholas has given some really incredible performances over the years and I’m personally very excited to welcome him back this spring. He’s an outstanding talent. I think we’re in for a real treat.”

The March 29th and 30th performances of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will be held at The Sheldon Concert Hall – 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108 – at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 – $50. Tickets will be available January 14th. For more information, visit www.muny.org/munymagic or call The Muny at (314) 361-1900. V

Nicholas Rodriguez

The Wizard of Oz (’16), Beauty and the Beast (‘10 and ‘15), Tarzan (’14), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (’15). Broadway: Tarzan. Off-Broadway: Toxic Avenger, Almost Heaven, Death For Five Voices, Colette Collage, Bajour. Carnegie Hall: Guys and Dolls. Tours: Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Hair. Regional: Mother Courage and Her Children, Oklahoma! (Helen Hayes Award), My Fair Lady (Helen Hayes nomination), Destiny of Desire, Light in the Piazza at Arena Stage, The Ten Commandments at the Kodak Theatre, Mothers and Sons, Les Misérables, Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion! at ZACH Theatre, Tarzan at Oklahoma Lyric, South Pacific and The King and I at Casa Mañana. Film: Sex in the City II (also soundtrack). Television: Madam Secretary, Nick Chavez on ABC’s One Life to Live (GLAAD Award). His debut album The First Time… is available at www.psclassics.com and on iTunes. www.thenickrod.com