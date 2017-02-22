In case you haven’t heard, 2017 will be a remarkable year. On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will cover a 70 mile-wide area from Oregon to South Carolina, and it includes the St. Louis area. The last total solar eclipse to pass over St. Louis was in 1442, and it won’t happen again until 2505. Needless to say, it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

A local St. Louisan wants to help the city of St. Louis celebrate this big event. Joe Edwards, the “unofficial Mayor of the Loop” and owner of the Eclipse Restaurant and Moonrise Hotel in the Loop, announced his plans at a media briefing on Tuesday, February 21, while sporting his NASA spacesuit. Edwards was excited to give details about the upcoming Loop Eclipse Festival that he is putting together. It will be held Sunday, August 20, 2017 in the Delmar Loop neighborhood.

This day-long festival will feature activities along the Loop Planetary Walk, music, food, and weekend lodging packages at the Moonrise Hotel. The St. Louis Science Center will be participating in the festivities as well. The Eclipse Restaurant at the Moonrise Hotel will feature a solar eclipse cocktail and Moon Pies. In addition, Clementine’s Creamery will be serving their one-of-a-kind black eclipse ice cream.

Edwards is looking forward to more businesses in the Loop neighborhood contributing to the festival. “I think the whole weekend is going to be magic,” Edwards says.

Joe Edwards is thrilled to be hosting this once-in-a-lifetime event. When asked about his interest with outer space and eclipses, which his hotel and restaurant are based around, Edwards said, “I find it fascinating. It’s something way out of our control. It takes courage and skill to travel into space.”

The best time to view the total solar eclipse in the St. Louis area will be approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017. V

by Stephanie Schroeder