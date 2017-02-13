Blockbuster Theatrical Show Dazzles Sold-Out Audiences Worldwide

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™(www.theillusionistslive.com), will play the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis March 31 – April 2 as part of its North American tour to more than 50 cities in 2017.

Tickets for THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ at the Fabulous Fox run March 31 – April 2. Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to St. Louis for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

The seven stars, each a master in their own field, are:

The Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry : Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Dan combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary “America’s Got Talent” appearance.

: Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Dan combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary “America’s Got Talent” appearance. The Trickster, Jeff Hobson is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down.

is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance; Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down. The Inventor, Kevin James is known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. Kevin is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

is known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. Kevin is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century. The Escapologist, Andrew Basso : Italy’s star escape artist, Andrew considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers.

: Italy’s star escape artist, Andrew considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers. The Deductionist, Colin Cloud, one of the greatest thought readers of all time is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker – he’s never lost.

one of the greatest thought readers of all time is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker – he’s never lost. The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin , is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world. He is an accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, fakir, martial artist, free diver, and free climber. Unlike the other performers in the show, Jonathan is not a magician or illusionist but he will leave the audience breathless with his death-defying stunts.

, is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world. He is an accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, fakir, martial artist, free diver, and free climber. Unlike the other performers in the show, Jonathan is not a magician or illusionist but he will leave the audience breathless with his death-defying stunts. The Manipulator, An Ha Lim: The first place winner at Korea’s Busan International Magic Competition (2006), Italy Club Convention Manipulation (2006) and World Magic Seminar in Asia (2007), An Ha Lim was also a Golden Lion Award winner at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas (2008). V

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, Steve Boulay and Bruce Granath and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. Consistently one of the top promoters in the world, MagicSpace Entertainment typically produces and presents more than 350 events worldwide per year. Recent Broadway credits include The Illusionists – Witness the Impossible (Broadway & West End), Donny & Marie – A Broadway Christmas, American Idiot and RAIN – A Tribute To The Beatles On Broadway. National tour credits include The Illusionists – Live From Broadway, Lord of the Dance created by Michael Flatley, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage starring in Mythbusters – Unleashed, Alton Brown Live, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Donny & Marie Christmas, RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles, The Magic of David Copperfield, Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line and national concert tours by Janet Jackson, Cher and Fleetwood Mac to name just a few. Touring museum exhibitions produced include Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition and Diana – A Celebration, St Peter and the Vatican: The Legacy of the Popes exhibition. MagicSpace Entertainment has offices in Park City and Salt Lake City, UT. www.magicspace.net

