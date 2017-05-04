As a celebration of St. Louis artistry, local creative agencies Socially Jen and Co. and HEX have arranged for a day-long festival in Grand Center that will showcase fashion, flowers, and folk music. This inaugural festival on Sunday, June 4 will be housed in both the new .ZACK building off of Locust, and on Locust Street. Attendees are invited to shop local fashion trucks and artisanal booths, and sample fare from Chef David Kirkland’s new restaurant – Turn, all while enjoying the ambiance of folk music in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Participating vendors include Snapdragon STL, Blissoma, The Normal Brand, Bohemian Babies, Glo Blow Dry Bar, Mineral + Roots, Goodnight St. Louis, Tiny Hedgehog, Golden Gems, Living Collective, Hazel & Poppy Boutique, Pop & Pop Vintage, The Spotted Pig, and more!

“We wanted to celebrate the city we love and showcase some of the artists and businesses we have had the pleasure of working with” says Alicia Underwood, Partner at Socially Jen and Co.

In addition to shopping, the festival gives a nod to spring with a floral booth that will allow guests to explore their creativity in a DIY floral arranging experience with Snapdragon Studio, another St. Louis-native business. There will be several booths for kids to enjoy making such as a flower crown bar.

“Sharing the beauty of the season with a DIY that attendees can take home and enjoy well after the event was a must for us when designing The Grand Market experience! Every time I visit a farmers market, it’s a given that I’m coming home with fresh flowers,” says Jennifer Singleton, President of Socially Jen and Co.

The fun doesn’t stop with the flowers and fashion; a variety of local folk acts such as Catching the Westbound, Salt of the Earth, and Letters to Memphis will be performing throughout the festival. Sophie’s Lounge, a new addition to the .ZACK building, will also be open, providing an additional space for guests to relax and enjoy a cocktail and company during the festival.

“We’re excited to bring a fresh, new festival like this to Grand Center and .ZACK. I’m simply astonished by the transformation of the old Plush into the new .ZACK and can’t wait to show off the space to St. Louis in addition to the unique local vendors,” states Laura Heying, Founder of HEX.

Something for everyone, The Grand Market will also include activities designed with kids in mind featuring interactive crafts and games such a coloring bar by Goodnight St. Louis. The event is from 10am – 4pm on Sunday, June 4. V

Via Press Release