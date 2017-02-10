The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) presents Beyond This Threshold, an immersive experience that explores deconstruction and reconstruction as an examination of the political, social, and environmental crises that afflict our city of St. Louis and the broader American landscape.

Using traditional folk art methods such as quilting and performance, the artists have created an environment where we explore notions of cultural lineage, social tensions, economic degradation and social constructs created by fashion.

EXHIBIT NAME: Beyond This Threshold

EXHIBITING ARTISTS: Audrey Simes, Basil Kincaid

PERFORMING ARTISTS: Damon Davis, Eric “Prospect” White

CURATOR: St. Louis Reclamation Arts

DATES: Opening Reception: Friday, February 17th, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Performance: Friday, March 10th, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Closing Reception: Saturday March 25th, 3:30 – 5:00pm

All events are free and open to the public.

LOCATION: The Gallery at the Regional Arts Commission (RAC)

6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (across from The Pageant)

Free parking behind The Pageant or metered street parking

For more information, visit www.racstl.org. V

Via Press Release

