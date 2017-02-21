The Dark Room will now operate under the ownership of The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, continuing its mission to support the local arts community with fine art, fine wine, artisan food and live music

The Dark Room Wine Bar & Photo Gallery is set to open in its new home inside the renovated historic Grandel Theatre located at 3610 Grandel Square in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District. The Dark Room will close at its current location on Grand Avenue on Sunday, January 29, officially reopening for business in its new location on Wednesday, February 22 with expanded hours and menus. The biggest change for the three-year-old establishment, however, is that it will now operate under the ownership of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, with every dollar spent going directly back into the local arts community.

“It’s been the mission of The Dark Room since it’s beginning to be a community-driven, arts-focused establishment that provides exceptional food, beverages and arts programming to patrons in Grand Center,” said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “The Dark Room furthers the Foundation’s mission to provide opportunity and infrastructure for St. Louis artists, as well as enhances the patron experience and engagement through offering exceptional food, beverage and hospitality with all profits from patron purchases going back to benefit the arts in St. Louis.”

Operating Wednesday through Sunday, the previously dinner-only restaurant will now offer a “petite lunch” menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a full dinner menu from 4 to 11 p.m., a limited late-night menu from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m and daily happy hours from 3 to 6 p.m.The Dark Room photo gallery and live music stage will be open and activated during operating hours. The first exhibit slated for the new Photo Gallery is Donald McKenna’s “The Theatre of Buildings,” opening on March 3.

In addition, The Dark Room is launching a Sunday live music brunch program, “Dark Room Brunch Sessions” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring gospel, soul, jazz and Americana acts. Dinner service will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays as well.

St. Louis-based SPACE Architecture + Design is completing the design and build-out of the Dark Room’s expanded space. The project is part of The Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s latest endeavor, renovating and expanding programming at the historic Grandel Theatre and taking over its operations and management, creating significant partnerships to bring exciting new theatre, dance and concert programming to the Grandel’s stage. The building is currently under the ownership of Grand Center, Inc. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation will work closely with the Grand Center, Inc. team to ensure the project meets the needs and mission of the district and creates a place where people are connected to the arts and the arts can flourish. V

Via Press Release

About Kranzberg Arts Foundation

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation is committed to providing the essential infrastructure necessary for the arts to thrive in the St. Louis community. Through the development of performing arts venues, visual arts galleries, free music programs, and work spaces for non-profit arts organizations, the Foundation creates opportunities for and nurtures the growth of artists, while working with emerging and leading arts organizations to engage with St. Louis’s diverse community in ways that are relevant, inclusive, and inspiring. For more information, visit www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org.