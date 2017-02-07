The happiest 5k on the planet will make your dreams come true at Poelker/Kaufmann Park

The Color Run®, the largest 5k event series in the world, will bring its 2017 tour theme, The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s®, to Poelker/Kaufmann Park on Saturday, April 22, kicking off at 8:00 a.m. The Color Run Dream Tour will create a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real and foam clouds make everything better. The 2017 theme will make Color Runners’ dreams a lot more colorful with unforgettable music, color throws and an all new Foam Zone and Dream Wall. The St. Louis run will benefit Autism Speaks, an organization that is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support.

“We want The Color Run to bring happiness and health to people’s lives, and even be the motivator that kicks off Color Runners’ healthy lifestyles. We are excited to come to St. Louis and give Color Runners the opportunity to step into a dream with us and enjoy a 5k that inspires people to get out and be active with their friends and families, all while having a blast!” said Nick Pearson, The Color Run’s event director. “Our participants will experience an all new Foam Zone and Dream Wall, fresh photo opps, giant unicorns, tons of color and even more music across the whole course on our Dream Tour.”

As participants enter the magical course, they experience the classic Color Zones and the brand new Foam Zone, where they’re surrounded by dreamy colored foam or “clouds” as they run through the most colorful dream of all. The Dream Tour is filled with even more vibrant music across the whole course, radiant new colors, giant unicorns and the Dream Wall—a new addition to the course where runners spray paint their dreams on the wall to be seen by all. After crossing the Finish Line, Color Runners enjoy the Finish Festival, where they party with the Runicorn, dance, find unique photo opportunities and join in on massive color throws every couple of minutes.

Each Color Runner receives a custom race kit, including a limited-edition Dream Tour race shirt, a Unicorn Finisher’s Medal, embroidered headband, fun temporary tattoos and a color-in runner’s bib—to inspire participants to decorate and color their runner’s bib. An option to upgrade race kits to receive additional gear is also available with the deluxe registration package. Participants can color it up with more accessories, clothing and fun dream inspired items at The Color Run store.

Tickets: Team: $29.99; Individual: $34.99 (Prices to increase closer to event)

This year, The Color Run announces a new partnership with Lay’s®, who will be the 2017 presenting sponsor for the 5k paint races in North America. Lay’s is delighted to add even more vibrancy to The Color Run through flavorful and fun experiences that will uplift participants throughout the day, including experiential activation and free product samples. To learn more about Lay’s®, you can visit www.facebook.com/lays.

The Dream Tour marks the sixth anniversary of The Color Run. The tour will be making stops all around the globe and is anticipated to visit more than 27 countries worldwide in 2017.Registration for The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s in St. Louis is open until the start of the run. To register or for more information about The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s®, visit, www.thecolorrun.com/locations/st-louis-mo. Join the #Happiest5K and the #DreamInColors journey on social media by following The Color Run on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. V

Via Press Release

About The Color Run®

The Color Run is the largest event series in the world and the first of its kind. Founded in 2012, the number one goal of The Color Run is to produce the ‘Happiest 5k on the Planet’ giving participants an unforgettable experience. With no winners or official times, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment. To learn more about The Color Run, visit The Color Run Website. #Happiest5k #DreamInColors

The Color Run is a product of Bigsley™ Event House, a leading creator of experiential events including: The Color Run Night®, Pumpkin Nights, Dam Train Race, Electric Run® and Soul Pose™.