The Cheshire is the Best Place in STL to Host an LGBT Wedding

If you’re looking for the most inclusive and welcoming place to host your LGBT wedding, look no further than The Cheshire, just west of Forest Park.

“The Cheshire is an ideal location to celebrate a milestone for numerous reasons,” says Hanna Mohesky, director of sales at The Cheshire. “Our rich history is deeply rooted in tradition, offering an authentic St. Louis experience for locals and travelers alike. In hosting a milestone with us within our intimate complex, our guests receive undivided attention from our staff.”

With unique meeting and event spaces throughout the complex, The Cheshire can create an experience that best reflects what the couple and their loved ones are looking for, from an intimate rehearsal dinner to a beautiful reception to brunch the following day.

“Not to mention, our 108-room boutique hotel offers a variety of lodging options for guests, ranging from standard rooms to themed honeymoon suites right here on property to provide the ease of mind all couples and their loved ones deserve,” she says. “The possibilities are endless.”

No longer known as just a destination destination for romantic getaways and fine dining experiences, The Cheshire has evolved throughout the years to offer something for all ages.

“We recognize that our guests have different interests, hobbies and lifestyles,” Mohesky explains. “With scavenger hunts throughout the hotel for both children and adults and a library of board games, every member of the family can find something fun to do. And as a hotel partner of both PrideSTL and PrideFest, we welcome all families and would love to help you celebrate your special day or just turn a regular night into something special.”

The inclusivity even extends to pets.

“Our Nobel Pets Program recognizes that our furry friends are just as much a part of the family as everyone else and offers special treats and amenities just for them,” she says.

The amenities at The Cheshire are top-notch too, with complimentary internet, complimentary breakfast with an “English” spin, Acca Kappa bath products, Keurigs in each room, and Bissinger’s chocolates for all guests. In addition, complimentary tea and coffee are available 24/7, along with 24/7 access to the Business Center and Fitness Center. Bikes are available seasonally to rent so guests can easily capitalize on the close proximity to the beautiful Forest Park.

The gorgeous hotel exudes all the charm and authenticity of a traditional British inn with the modern conveniences of today.

“From our deeply rooted history and clientele that have grown with us throughout the years, to the new faces and friends that we’re meeting for the very first time, it’s the people here that make all the difference,” she says. “In support of our boutique nature, we also offer a variety of packages for our hotel guests to enhance the guest experience. Packages include but are not limited to our Romance Package, Tea for Two Package (in partnership with The London Tea Room) and Fretan Package.”

The variety of food and beverage options on property, each with their own diverse environments, creates an experience specific to each that organically shapes The Cheshire experience as a whole.

“We believe food should be reflective of the guest’s wants and needs,” she says. “Options range from prepackaged menu options to completely customizable menus. In addition, our restaurant menus update seasonally to keep options new, relevant, and exciting. Seasonal and monthly highlighted cocktails are also available at our restaurants on property.”

Although The Cheshire is a smaller property, it still has plenty to offer.

“People often underestimate the countless possibilities to transform our unique spaces into an unforgettable experience for all parties involved,” Mohesky says. “We look forward to the opportunity of meeting with guests to make their dreams a reality in our very own fairytale space in the heart of St. Louis.”

For more information, email Heckemeyer at sheckemeyer@cheshirerestaurant-stl.com or Hanna Mohesky at hmohesky@lhmchotels.com or call 314-647-7300.

