StreetFest Outdoor Concerts will be held monthly May through September

The Streets of St. Charles keeps the tradition alive with Y98 and the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau for the 2017 summer concert series. Coined the StreetsFest Beale Street Concert Series, the music events will be held monthly on Beale Street the second Wednesday of each month beginning in May. Dr. Zhivegas will kick off the season on May 10th from 6pm to 8pm. Trixie Delight will close out the performances in September. Concerts are free and open to the public.

The summer concert is as follows:

May 10 th – Dr. Zhivegas

– Dr. Zhivegas June 14 th – Superjam

– Superjam July 12 th – Rough Riders

– Rough Riders August 9 th – Marquis Knox

– Marquis Knox September 13th – Trixie Delight

“Beale Street is known for its entertainment, and we bring that to life here with our annual concert series,” said Robey Taylor, property manager at Streets of St. Charles. “This outdoor experience gives attendees the opportunity to experience a selection of food, drinks, shopping, and local bands in a vibrant atmosphere that is unique to Streets of St. Charles.”

Streets of St. Charles offers a variety of dining choices on Beale Street and throughout the property, many of which will have special food and drink tents set up right in the thick of the action. These choices include Prasino, Tucano’s Brazillian Grill Bar Louie, Picasso’s Coffee, Firebirds, Wasabi Sushi Bar, Olivino, U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt, Pieology, PF Chang’s, Dewey’s Pizza, and Five Guys Burgers & Fries. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No outside food, drink, or coolers are allowed.

All performances will be held on Beale Street, between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking is available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and South Main Street. Visit www.streetsofstcharles.com for more information. V

Via Press Release

About the Streets of St. Charles

The Streets of St. Charles is a distinctive 27-acre mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, residential and office components. With a town-square design that creates a neighborhood atmosphere, the Streets of St. Charles is unique in the market and includes all the latest amenities for sophisticated living, casual and elegant dining, retail, modern offices, and entertainment. For more information on Streets of St. Charles, visit streetsofstcharles.com.