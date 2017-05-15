BELOVED A CAPPELLA GROUP UNVEIL THIRD VOLUME OF SMASH “SIX PACK” SERIES

Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

Atlantic Records recording group Straight No Chaser has announced details of their new EP. “SIX PACK: VOLUME 3” arrives on Friday, July 21st.

“SIX PACK: VOLUME 3” is available now for pre-order at all DSPs as well as via the official Straight No Chaser store. All pre-orders will be accompanied by an instant grat download of the EP’s stellar rendition of Jon Bellion’s “All Time Low.”

“SIX PACK: VOLUME 3” sees the world famous a cappella group cracking open a number of contemporary pop hits and rock classics, highlighted by “Sweet Dreams/HandClap” – their one-of-a-kind mash-up of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” and Fitz and the Tantrums’ “HandClap” – as well their show-stopping “Beyoncé Medley”.

Straight No Chaser is celebrating “SIX PACK: VOLUME 3” with news of a major U.S. tour. “The Speakeasy Tour” gets underway October 28th at Providence, RI’s Performing Arts Centre and then continues through the year, with a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of Straight No Chaser’s official fan club beginning Tuesday, May 16th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th. For complete ticket information and other news, please see www.sncmusic.com/tour.

In the meantime, Straight No Chaser is set to join forces with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox for an eagerly awaited summer co-headline tour. Produced exclusively by Live Nation, the 25-city U.S. trek kicks off July 13th at Chicago, IL’s Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Island and then travels through the summer. The tour officially concludes with a very special show at Denver, CO’s world famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, set for October 4th.

“SIX PACK: VOLUME 3” follows 2016’s “I’LL HAVE ANOTHER…CHRISTMAS ALBUM,” the world famous a cappella group’s sixth full-length release and first full-length holiday release in seven years. Widely beloved for their trademark takes on Yuletide favorites, Straight No Chaser made their now classic debut with 2008’s “HOLIDAY SPIRITS,” followed in the next year by “CHRISTMAS CHEERS.” Both albums reached the top of the holiday charts at Amazon and the iTunes Store and are now certified gold by the RIAA. Like the preceding “SIX PACK” and “SIX PACK: VOLUME 2,” the new EP continues Straight No Chaser’s long history of bringing their unique touch and inimitable vocal style to a stunning range of contemporary standards. Their most recent non-holiday release, 2015’s “THE NEW OLD FASHIONED,” saw the renowned group putting their matchless touch upon songs spanning The Weeknd and Radiohead to Bob Dylan and Atlantic labelmate Charlie Puth.

On-Sale Information:

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10AM online at metrotix.com, by calling

314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.V

