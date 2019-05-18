Thrilling news from STAGES St. Louis comes in the form of two celebratory evenings focused around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in conjunction with performances of THE BOY FROM OZ. The 8 pm performances on Saturday, June 1 and Friday, June 7 will offer special $30 tickets to diversity, equity, and inclusion groups at corporations and organizations throughout the St. Louis region. The tickets will include a special post show champagne and dessert reception featuring lively conversation with members of the cast. Taking a lead from the lyrics of Peter Allen himself, STAGES is theming the evenings around the phrase “Making Everyone Count.”

“THE BOY FROM OZ explores themes of equality, acceptance, and love. And at a time when it is imperative that we learn to love one another, this musical reminds us that in order to do so, we also have to love ourselves” says Associate Producer, Andrew Kuhlman.

THE BOY FROM OZ is a bio musical chronicling the life of composer and performer Peter Allen. Discovered by Judy Garland, loved by Liza Minnelli, and adored by millions for songs like

“I Honestly Love You,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” and “I Go To Rio,” Peter was the ultimate showman and STAGES is proud to produce the Midwest premiere of the musical honoring his life and career.

StagesStLouis.org Tickets can be purchased online at, by phone at (314) 821-2407, or by visiting the STAGES Box Offices conveniently located in both Chesterfield and Kirkwood.

Via Press Release