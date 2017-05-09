STAGES St. Louis launches its 31st Season with a vivid tale as old as time itself, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Join STAGES in ancient Egypt June 2nd through July 2nd at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood as this fun-filled musical entertainment returns to the STAGES stage by popular demand.

Take a lively, colorful, and inspirational journey with Joseph, his eleven brothers, and the miraculous coat of many colors. Based on a biblical narrative, Joseph comes to life amid spectacular musical numbers and an enchanting rock-inflected score that includes the hit songs “Close Every Door To Me”, “Go, Go, Joseph”, and “Any Dream Will Do” making it a dream of a show for the entire family.

This sensational musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of such musical mega-hits asEvita, Cats, and Phantom of the Opera, originated as a 15 minute pop cantata in 1968. The first collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist, Tim Rice, Joseph was written for a choir’s Easter concert at the Colet Court School in London. The duo expanded the piece to a full-length musical over the years, eventually opening on Broadway in 1982, after the success of their other bible themed production, Jesus Christ Superstar. Over the years Joseph went on to yield a Broadway revival, a film, a televised contest to find the next Joseph, and more, remaining a favorite for families to this day.

New York Actor Jeff Sears stars in the production as Joseph. Sears returns to STAGES previously appearing in last season’s Midwestern premiere of It Shoulda Been You. Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon.

Broadway Actress Kirsten Scott stars as Narrator. Making her STAGES debut, Scott has appeared on Broadway where she originated the roles of Jenny Hill in Big Fish and Young Phyllis in the 2012 revival of Follies. Other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and Hairspray. Select Off-Broadway/Regional credits include A Wonderful Life, The Wedding Singer, andOklahoma!. Scott has also appeared on television shows including “Quantico”, the “Steve Harvey Show”, and “All My Children” as well as the upcoming short film, Green.

New York Actor Brent Michael DiRoma stars as Potiphar/Pharaoh. DiRoma returns to STAGES, where he enjoyed a thrilling 2015 Season starring in Smokey Joe’s Café, Anything Goes, and The Full Monty. Recent National Tour credits include Jersey Boys.

St. Louis Actor Steve Isom is featured as Jacob. Isom returns for his 23rd Season at STAGES, with Joseph marking his 50th production. Isom most recently appeared in 2016 productions of It Shoulda Been You, The Drowsy Chaperon, and Sister Act. A familiar face in St. Louis, Isom has performed at venues throughout the city, including The Muny, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, St. Louis Actors’ Studio, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are Paul Aguirre (Napthali/Baker), Dena DiGiacinto(Asher’s Wife), Jason Eno (Judah), Jacob Flekier (Ensemble), Brad Frenette (Levi), Liz Friedmann (Issachar’s Wife), Jeremiah Ginn (Reuben), Brittany Rose Hammond (Judah’s Wife), Drew Humphrey (Gad), Colin Israel (Simeon/Butler), Kyle Ivey (Benjamin), Julia Johanos (Levi’s Wife), Erik Keiser (Issachar), Chris McNiff (Asher), Hamilton Moore (Dan),Jacob Scott (Ensemble), Karilyn Ashley Surratt (Simeon’s Wife), Nic Thompson (Zebulon), and Molly Tynes (Mrs. Potiphar/Reuben’s Wife).

The creative team for the production includes: Stephen Bourneuf (Direction and Choreography), Lisa Campbell Albert (Musical Direction), James Wolk (Scenic Design), Brad Musgrove (Costume Design), Sean M. Savoie (Lighting Design), and Stuart M. Elmore(Orchestral Design).

Single tickets are on sale now and prices range from $25 – $60. Subscriptions begin at just $105. STAGES’ Mainstage productions perform in the intimate, 377-seat Robert G. Reim Theatre at the Kirkwood Civic Center, 111 South Geyer Road in St. Louis, MO 63122. Each Mainstage production will run for a total of five weeks with matinee and evening performances Tuesdays through Sundays.

Due to popular demand, two additional matinees have been added to the Week 2 and

Week 3 Thursday performance schedule.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 314-821-2407 or visit

www.StagesStLouis.org. V

STAGES would like to thank Production Sponsors Judy and Jerry Kent.

STAGES also extends sincere thanks to Wells Fargo (Outreach Sponsor), Margaret and

Wayne Smith (Design Sponsors), and Elizabeth Green (Thursday Matinee Sponsor).

STAGES St. Louis is the region’s foremost not-for-profit company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of Musical Theatre through excellence in performance and education. In 2017, STAGES celebrates its 31st year of producing Broadway-quality theatre, presenting 140 performances from June through October to nearly 50,000 patrons.

STAGES St. Louis is grateful for the support of the Regional Arts Commission, and has been funded in part by the Arts & Education Council. In addition, financial assistance has been provided by the Missouri Arts Council.

Media Partners: 103.3 KLOU, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and KSDK News Channel 5.