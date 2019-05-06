STAGES St. Louis congratulates THE PROM, a musical with deep St. Louis roots, on being nominated for seven Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” STAGES’ Executive Producer, Jack Lane, and Associate Producer, Andrew Kuhlman, serve as Lead Producer and Co-Producer of THE PROM. St. Louis based Co-Producers include Jim and Cathy Berges, Terry Schnuck, Ken and Nancy Kranzberg, Joe Grandy, Merry and Jim Mosbacher, and Fox Theatricals. The seven Tony Award nominations are:

Best Musical: THE PROM

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Brooks Ashmanskas

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Beth Leaveland Caitlin Kinnunen

Best Book of a Musical: THE PROM: Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Best Original Score: THE PROM: music by Matthew Sklar; lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Best Direction of a Musical: Casey Nicholaw

These honors mark the fourth year of Tony Awards Lane has enjoyed. In 2016, Lane received a Tony Award for THE HUMANS and in 2014, he accepted his first Tony Award with FUN HOME. These milestones not only heighten the incredible start to STAGES’ dazzling 33rdSeason, but also strengthen STAGES and St. Louis’ connection to the New York Broadway scene.

“Being a lead producer on THE PROM has been a dream come true for me” expressed Jack Lane. “THE PROM is a totally original musical that perfectly balances heart, humor, and message. It embraces life and love and has people walking out on air at the end of the show. We are thrilled with our Seven Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.”

Andrew Kuhlman reveals, “Becoming a Co-Producer on THE PROM was something that I would never have expected in my wildest dreams. And now when I sit in the house of the Longacre Theatre and hear or see the reactions on the faces of audience members hearing their story told on a Broadway stage for the very first time, it’s an amazing thing.”

Via Press Release