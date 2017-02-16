Over 50 volleyball teams across the United States and Puerto Rico will call St. Louis home from February 17-19 for the Team St. Louis Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

As the tournament enters its 27th year, it welcomes two teams from Puerto Rico making this a first in its history. “We are very proud of the growth we’ve seen since the tournament’s inception,” says Alice Tejada, President of Team St. Louis (TSL). “It’s fantastic to see these teams come every year to rekindle old friendships and make new ones across the nation.”

The tournament is a North American Gay Volleyball Association (NAGVA) sanctioned event and one of three tournaments being held this particular weekend. It takes place at Center St. Louis located in Affton and is free and open to the public. With support from E&J Gallo, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, and local restaurants and bars, the weekend is also filled with other off-the-court activities.

For more information about the tournament, including pool play schedules and location, visit the Team St. Louis website. For more information about NAGVA, visit nagva.org. V

