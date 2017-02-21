St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert at Powell Hall March 3

The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra continues its 2016/2017 season on March 3 with a concert in partnership with the Opera Theatre Saint Louis’ Monsanto Artist-in-Training program, featuring soprano Rayna Campbell. The 17-year-old Belleville, Illinois native is in her third year with the unique program.

Music Director Gemma New, who is in her inaugural season with the Youth Orchestra, will lead a dramatic program that includes works from Bizet’s Carmen and Tchaikovsky’s heartbreaking Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique.”

The concert will showcase some of the most talented young musicians from across the St. Louis region. Youth Orchestra musicians are between the ages of 12 and 22. This is the second of three concerts the musicians will present at Powell Hall this season. Additional information about the Youth Orchestra can be found here.

Tickets are free* and can be reserved here or by calling 314-534-1700.

St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert

Friday, March 3, 8 p.m.

Gemma New, conductor

Rayna Campbell, soprano

Bizet Selections from Carmen

Strauss “Zueignung”

Mozart “Zeffiretti lusinghieri” from Idomeneo

Marx “Und gestern hat es mir Rosen gebracht”

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”

Sponsored by Whole Foods Market

*$1 per ticket service fee

