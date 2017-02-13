The Vital Voice  »  Lifestyle  »  St. Louis Symphony Presents: Jane Lynch Sings The Great American Songbook

St. Louis Symphony Presents: Jane Lynch Sings The Great American Songbook

Monday, February 13 2017
Kevin Schmidt

Star of Glee brings song and humor to Powell Hall June 9, 2017 

Three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Jane Lynch—yes, that Jane Lynch—from Glee, Best in Show, Hollywood Game Night and more, joins the St. Louis Symphony for a one-night only musical experience with a large dose of comedy.

Lynch will take audiences on an entertaining journey through hilarious performances of hits from Broadway, The Great American Songbook, and beyond.

Tickets and VIP packages, including a post-concert meet and greet with Jane Lynch, are on-sale now and may be purchased here or by calling 314-534-1700.

Jane Lynch sings The Great American Songbook – plus one Guatemalan love song – on Friday, June, 9 at 7:30 p.m. V

About the St. Louis

Symphony                                                                      

Founded in 1880 and now in its 137th season, the St. Louis Symphony is the second-oldest orchestra in the country and widely considered one of the world’s finest. Under the leadership of Music Director David Robertson, currently in his 12th season, the St. Louis Symphony strives for artistic excellence, educational impact and community connection while meeting its mission statement: enriching people’s lives through the power of music. The Symphony presents a full season of classical programs and Live at Powell Hallconcerts and hundreds of free education and community programs each year. Media partners include St. Louis Public Radio, 90.7 –KWMU, which broadcasts the Symphony’sSaturday night subscription concerts live + The Nine Network, which regularly features St. Louis Symphony performances on its Night at the Symphony program. In addition, the St. Louis Symphony is known for its Grammy Award-winning recordings, Carnegie Hall appearances, national and international tours, innovative programming and extensive community engagement initiatives. www.stlsymphony.org

