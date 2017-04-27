Join the Chorus for six exciting performances at Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Chorus will begin auditions for all voice types for the 2017/2018 season in May of 2017.

During the extraordinary season, St. Louis Symphony Chorus Director Amy Kaiser will lead the Chorus during performances of Beethoven’s Missa solemnis, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Orff’s Carmina burana, Rachmaninoff’s The Bells and Verdi’s Quattro Pezzi Sacri (Four Sacred Pieces).

To schedule an audition time contact St. Louis Symphony Manager of Choral Activities Susan Patterson at susanp@stlsymphony.org

About the St. Louis Symphony

Founded in 1880 and now in its 137th season, the St. Louis Symphony is the second-oldest orchestra in the country and widely considered one of the world’s finest. Under the leadership of Music Director David Robertson, currently in his 12th season, the St. Louis Symphony strives for artistic excellence, educational impact and community connection while meeting its mission statement: enriching people’s lives through the power of music. The Symphony presents a full season of classical programs and Live at Powell Hall concerts and hundreds of free education and community programs each year. Media partners include St. Louis Public Radio, 90.7 –KWMU, which broadcasts the Symphony’s Saturday night subscription concerts live + The Nine Network, which regularly features St. Louis Symphony performances on its Night at the Symphony program. In addition, the St. Louis Symphony is known for its Grammy Award-winning recordings, Carnegie Hall appearances, national and international tours, innovative programming and extensive community engagement initiatives.www.stlsymphony.org