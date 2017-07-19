The St. Louis Crusaders, an all-inclusive men’s rugby team and a member of International Gay Rugby (IGR), will produce its first annual drag show fundraiser. It is set to take place at Attitudes Nightclub on Saturday, August 19 beginning at 10 p.m.

The show is titled “Prop, Lock, & Drop It” and hosted by Charlotte Sumtimes and Celeste Covington. Approximately 14 different performers will take the stage featuring various, well-known St. Louis drag queens as well as Crusaders’ players making their debut appearance. There are no tickets for the show but rather a cover charge that Attitudes is donating to the team.

“A few years ago, the partners of some of our players produced a drag show as a fundraiser for the team, and it was the biggest one in our history,” said Robert Fischer, Co-President. “We hope to mimic that success as we raise money to send the team to the 2018 Bingham Cup located in Amsterdam.”

The Bingham Cup, or Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament, is the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby. The first one was in 2002 in memory of 9/11, gay rugby hero, Mark Bingham. He was one of the passengers who fought back against hijackers on board United 93 and was fundamental in the establishment of two premier gay rugby clubs— the San Francisco Fog and the Gotham Knights. There are now over 80 clubs internationally.

The Crusaders attended the 2016 Bingham Cup in Nashville and reached the semifinals after three days of play. The club hit an organizational milestone participating in the tournament as a whole team for the first time.

“I never attended Bingham, but I’ve heard plenty of fantastic stories,” said Bill Stephens, Fundraising Chair. “I’m ecstatic to use my previous drag experiences to help us achieve our goal. I get to bring two of my passions—drag, and rugby— onto one stage for everyone’s entertainment.

Attitudes Nightclub, 4100 Manchester Ave, is located at the corner of Manchester and Sarah. The cover charge for the evening is $5 for 21 and over or $10 for ages 18-20. For more information about the Crusaders, visit crusadersrfc.org. V

Via Press Release