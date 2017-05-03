3rd annual Pride Festival expecting over 10,000 visitors

On June 17, the third annual St. Charles LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival will be held at Frontier Park in St. Charles, Missouri. The day will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and share resources.

This family friendly event is designed to align those in need of support with resources and organizations within their own community. Last year’s festival, was well attended with more than 7,000 attendees. Attendance has doubled each year and organizers expect similar crowd growth in 2017.

Jill Aul, 2015 Advocate of the Year, and Beth Finder, of St. Charles PFLAG (the largest grass roots support group organization for families of LGBTQ+ people), collaborated to bring the idea of St. Charles County’s very own Pride Festival to fruition in 2015, citing the last census report that identified 7,000 same-sex households in St. Charles County and their need for representation, resources and support.

“It was time to have a festival here in St. Charles County. As the proud mother of a gay son, it was important to me to promote education, provide resources and to bring everyone together to celebrate diversity,” said Beth Finder, President of Pride St. Charles.

New this year, Pride St. Charles will be held at a new location at Frontier Park. Also new this year, the festival will host a variety of new activities including a video game truck, handmade glass marble hunt, live art, tie-die shirt station, free on-site STD testing, BJC Fun at the Fair Experience, Anime St. Louis is hosting a scavenger hunt at the festival, and tickets are currently on sale for the VIP Tent that includes free food and drink during the festival. Pride St. Charles will also be giving out $4,000 in scholarships this year.

Pride St. Charles will be hosting a wedding for the second year. The wedding contest winners have been chosen and are featured on the Pride St. Charles Facebook page.

The Pride St. Charles festival is scheduled to take place from 11 AM to 7 PM. Participants include local and state dignitaries, and other public officials, live entertainment all day on the MasterCard Main Stage, Dragorama, photo booth, Balloon Brigade, pet adoption area, and more. At least 75 businesses and organizations will have booths, several food trucks will be available throughout the day, as well as a large youth village including inflatables, arts and crafts projects and more.

Sponsors this year include MasterCard, 106.5 The Arch, New Country 92.3, BJC St. Peters & Progress West, BeamSuntory (Pinnacle Vodka, Sauza, Cruzan), Monsanto, Ameristar Casino – Resort – Spa.

For more information regarding the Festival please visit www.pridestcharles.org or contact Beth Finder at 636-344-0134. Pride St. Charles President and Directors are also available for interviews over the phone or in-person.

MISSION STATEMENT: Pride St. Charles will promote equality within St. Charles County and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community through positive events, support, education, and resources.

Pride St. Charles is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization and 100% of proceeds go back into the programs and events we put in place within and for the community. All donations are tax-deductible. V

Via Press Release