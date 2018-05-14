On June 16, the fourth annual St. Charles LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival presented by Procter & Gamble will be held at Frontier Park in St. Charles, Missouri. The day will focus on entertainment and education, providing an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and share resources.

This family friendly and free event is designed to align those in need of support with resources and organizations within their own community. Last year’s festival, was well attended with more than 11,000 attendees. Attendance has doubled each past year and organizers expect more crowd growth in 2018.

“We are so excited to be back at Frontier Park this year! This is our second year here and we are really getting the chance to lay down roots. We have rented more park and invited more food vendors. We have a lot of opportunity to offer new and exciting activities here on the beautiful riverfront,” said Beth Finder, President of Pride St. Charles.

“I really feel like we are making a difference here in the county. We have worked very hard to be more visible this year through public events and organizational partnerships with local sports teams and businesses. We’ve recently developed a relationship with the St. Charles Human Relations Commission as well. I think this festival really helps humanize the counties LGBTQIA+ residents in ways that weren’t possible in the past,” said Jason Dunn, First Vice President of Pride St. Charles.

New this year, Pride St. Charles is excited to announce extended hours and expanded park space! The festival will run from 11am to 10pm and will be held for the first time at the same location as it’s previous year in Frontier Park in downtown St. Charles along the riverfront. Also new this year, the festival will host a variety of new activities including lawn games, origami crafts, two drag shows, and more. The festival will see the popular rainbow beer cans exclusively available at the 4 Hands Brewing Co. beer tents. In addition to new elements, Pride St. Charles is bringing back, live art, the popular tie-die shirt station, free on-site STD testing, and Doggy Drag Show and dog adoption area. Tickets are currently on sale for the 21+ VIP Tent that includes free food from Mission Taco Joint – St. Charles and free drinks during the festival as well as a VIP gift bag. Pride St. Charles will also be giving out $5,000 in scholarships this year. A remembrance area will feature tributes, art, and a space dedicated to reflect and honor those who have been lost in the community.

With the extended hours, the Pride St. Charles festival is also slated to include participants who are local and state dignitaries, and other public officials, live entertainment all day, two drag shows, and St. Louis Balloon Brigade. Anime St. Louis is hosting an interactive activity, and more. Well over 100 businesses and organizations will have booths and resources, and an expanded selection of food vendors will be available throughout the day, and as always there is something for the family friendly crowd in the large youth village are including inflatables, arts and crafts projects and more.

Pride St. Charles has many new and returning sponsors this year including new Presenting Sponsor Proctor & Gamble and sponsors 106.5 The Arch, Iconic Real Estate Group, Monsanto, 4 Hands Brewing Co., #Boom Magazine, iHeart Radio, Riverfront Times, and Vital Voice Magazine.

For more information regarding the festival please visit www.pridestcharles.orgor contact Beth Finder at 636-344-0134. Pride St. Charles President and Directors are also available for interviews over the phone or in-person. V

Via Press Release