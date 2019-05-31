Jill Aul, President of the St. Charles PFLAG chapter, recently presented a $722.64 donation on behalf of the group, to the St. Charles City-County Library Foundation. The funds were used to purchase 62 books from the 2019 American Library Association’s Rainbow List.

The ALA Rainbow List is an annual list of books with significant gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender content that are aimed at young readers from birth through age 18 and is produced by the American Librarian Association’s (ALA’s) Rainbow Project, run by the ALA’s Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Round Table (GLBTRT) and Social Responsibilities Round Table.

Thanks to the generous donation by the PFLAG chapter, the St. Charles library system now has every book from this year’s list in its inventory.

“At our monthly support group meetings, we often hear from local parents who are having trouble finding inclusive books for children of all ages, and especially teens. We are thrilled to be able to provide the resources to address this need,” said Aul.