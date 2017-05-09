Great weather makes us all want to shake-off the cobwebs of winter and Dance St. Louis know the feeling.

This month, Dance St. Louis concludes its 2016-17 season with the 10th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival on Memorial Day weekend at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

For one of the area’s must-see festivals, SPRING TO DANCE is a sight to behold, bringing together more than 30 professional premier and emerging dance companies from across the country for three unique, exhilarating nights.

The festival presents a wide spectrum of dance styles and offers something for everyone. Visitors can experience everything from ballet, modern and contemporary to Indian, West African, aerial and tap dancing. Local community dance groups will also lead interactive demonstrations, performing a range of dance styles such as hip-hop, African, hula and Central American folk dance.

The festival is sponsored by professional companies from across the nation and local community groups include Tribe Ayaka, Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics, Grand Center Arts Academy, Grupo Dance Life Center, Alexandra Ballet and more.

Tickets are $10-$20 per night. For additional information, call 314-534-6622 or visit http://www.dancestlouis.org. V

Via Press Release