Watch The Special Edition of Queer Eye: The Australian Town of YASS Gets A Makover

Earlier this month the cast of Queer Eye took the Australian town of Yass by storm to give one of its most lovable residents – and the local pub- a mini make-better.The mini “make-better” focuses on George, a cattle farmer and former rodeo cowboy who works with Jonathan, Tan and Karamo to take stock of his situation and grab life by the horns. Meanwhile, Antoni and Bobby team up to raise the bar and give the local pub a much needed makeover, renovating the bistro and introducing a new signature dish to the menu. In honour of their contribution to the town, the Mayor of Yass arrived at the end of the night and presented the Fab Five with tiaras, officially making them YASS QUEENS! The special Aussie mini-makeover will be released on Netflix social channels today, one week after the global launch of season two of Queer Eye on Netflix. Check out the special below!