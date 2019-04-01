As the 50th anniversary of Stonewall approaches, singer Reina Mora, with such hits as ‘Trouble’, ‘Passenger’ and her latest single ‘Screaming for the Sun”, discloses her bisexuality and speaks candidly about her sexuality and how it relates to her music.

“Being bisexual has always been a part of me and I have not kept it a secret from my close family and friends. I simply haven’t talked about it publicly, but think it’s time. I want to be %100 authentic with my fans as so much of my music comes from my personal life and experiences,” says Mora.

Reina’s upcoming album, ‘Birds Eye View’ is a groundbreaking alternative pop album that uniquely mixes her rock, pop, electronica and Latin musical influences. The song was inspired by the passing of her mother last year and Reina’s grieving process by seeking mental health treatment. The death of her mother was the catalyst for the song, “Shelter” which led her to collaborate and write new songs for the album, including “Temporary Fix”, “Dead Weight”, “I Won’t Apologize” and “G2G.”

Birds Eye View is a collection of personal material that traverses her struggles and successes throughout her life, including her sexual identity. Reina dissects her tumultuous relationship with her family in the tribal flavored “War Dance” and the string heavy “Behind the Moon”, a layered, room filling song. She conveys her love in “Brighter Sky” in both English and Spanish with “Cielo Azul”. She then maps out her struggles in love with “Passenger” and “Up in Arms”. She gets the crowd moving with rocking, tango inspired “Trouble”. Her favorite is also her most personal, “Winter in June”, a stripped down, raw, heartfelt tribute to her biggest inspiration, her grandfather. With its delicate percussion, swelling cello, and acoustic guitar, her tender vocals convey the pain she felt from his loss and the strength she gained from him.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, so it’s a great opportunity to speak about my bisexuality and say that I am a member of the LGBTQIA community,” says Reina. She continues, “I’m excited to finally showcase what I’ve been working on for so long behind the scenes and my hope is that my songs will help people feel less alone”, adding “%10 of the proceeds of Screaming for the Sun will be donated to my favorite suicide prevention and awareness charitable organization, You Matter-Not Alone (YMNA).”

Another cause close to her heart is the struggles of the people of her homeland, Puerto Rico. In addition with partnering with YMNA, Reina has been raising funds for Puerto Ricans in Action, www.puertoricansinaction.com, to help with relief from Hurricane Maria and to bring a greater awareness to struggles Puerto Ricans face, both on the island and L.A.

