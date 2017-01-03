Officially started in May of 2015, #SayHerName is a social awareness campaign that aims to increase the visibility of violence targeted toward black women, specifically in regards to the profiling and policing of black women. Their motto: “Resisting police brutality against black women.” To some, this movement may seem like a redundancy of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, but as recent history has proven, black female—transgender inclusive—victims are among the least covered or explored by mainstream media outlets. #SayHerName aims to repair this disparity.

Kayla Moore, Miriam Carey, Shelly Frey, Michelle Cusseaux, Alberta Spruil and Tanisha Anderson are just a few of the women lost to police brutality since 2015. In comparison, these stories—narratives if you will—have been largely ignored by major media outlets, who have focused more closely on the narratives of black men. Names like Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, and Walter Scott garnered much more coverage, with their stories spanning from initial reporting to the reporting of potential and actual charges, even trials. These stories were featured and delivered to audiences in their entirety, with outlets following relevant developments like protests, vigils, even a presidential speech.

While #SayHerName does not aim to undermine the visibility of police brutality in regards to black men, it most certainly demonstrates the inequality of reactionary behavior for black women. While these stories may receive initial reporting, very little is done in the way of investigative reporting, which then promotes a disdainful idea that these instances are not investigated with the same intensity as others. In many ways, #SayHerName acts as a form of checks and balances, bringing visibility to these issues and calling for a more thorough analysis of the violence facing black women. Secondly, this movement holds the community culpable for not upholding these instances with the same fervor they hold for these women’s male counterparts. #SayHerName is an all-inclusive movement that illustrates the need for further developments in our inclusive social movements, which still foster a natural sense of decisiveness.

On the issue of inclusivity, #SayHerName features a great deal of literature geared toward the recognition of trans* women—particularly trans* women of color—whose statistics for violence are disproportionally higher given their population size. It acknowledges the systematic issue of violence and how it affects certain populations heavier than others, while also acknowledging the importance of using these women’s names. For many trans* individuals, their given names are not the names they choose to identify with, since they do not aptly describe the individuals’ gender identities. It is important that we—the audience/media—use these women’s chosen names to demonstrate inclusivity of gender identity as we move forward with proper recognition.

But most importantly, it is essential that we identify these women so we can solve this epidemic while also identify the consequences of violence within our society. This is not spilt milk. When mistakes and purposeful actions result in death, the stakes are higher and much more dangerous. These are human beings: mothers, sisters, daughters, partners and friends. If we do not acknowledge them as people, then we are incapable of acknowledging the devastation that is associated with their deaths—and we in turn are then apart of the problem. So educate yourself, discuss the issues and #SayHerName. V

by Brandon Sheldrake