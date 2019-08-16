Join Saint Louis Effort for AIDS’ in raising a glass at Thirst for Life. The annual fundraising event is hitting the streets once again on Thursday, August 29th, 2019. This year the agency will be celebrating its 14th year with St. Louis bars and breweries that have pledged 30% or more of their days’ sales to the Pets are Wonderful Support (PAWS) program at Effort for AIDS.

Unlike any other program in St. Louis and one of only a few in the country, PAWS helps people living with HIV/AIDS keep their pets as long as possible. The program provides pet food and veterinary care assistance to keep PAWS pets healthy, strong and by the side of their human family. When facing ongoing pet expenses and the sheer physical effort involved with pet care, many people living with HIV/AIDS consider giving up their pets. This potential loss comes at a time when people most need their pet’s unconditional love.

This year Purina is partnering with Saint Louis Effort For AIDS again for this important cause, with the shared belief that people and pets are better together.

“At Purina, we’re pet owners ourselves. We know first-hand how important that bond is between people and their pets. Saint Louis Effort for AIDS makes such a positive impact on the people and pets it serves through the PAWS program, and Purina is looking forward to supporting this event, and program overall, to help ensure no one has to part with their pet due to medical hardship,” shared Kim Beardslee, of Purina’s Public Relations team.

For a list of participating establishments and more information on Thirst for Life, visit stlefa.org/TFL.

Via Press Release